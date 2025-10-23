St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Sam Stanton absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Sam Stanton absence

The former Raith Rovers midfielder has only started one game for the Perth club.

By Eric Nicolson
A close-up picture of Sam Stanton in action for St Johnstone.
Sam Stanton is currently a fringe player with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has insisted that there is no hidden storyline behind Sam Stanton’s lack of game-time under him.

The midfielder arrived at McDiarmid Park as part of a summer swap deal with Raith Rovers that saw Josh Rae heading in the opposite direction.

Forty-five minutes off the bench in the final League Cup group game against Elgin City were followed by a near month-long absence of action until Stanton was introduced as a second half substitute again, when Arbroath were August Championship opponents.

The home clash with Morton a week later remains the former Hibs and Dundee United man’s sole competitive start for Saints.

Sam Stanton in action for St Johnstone in friendly against Falkirk.
Sam Stanton. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

But he failed to make a big impression in the 1-1 draw, and his only appearance since has been a late cameo against Queen’s Park.

There have been three games, last Saturday’s defeat to Arbroath the most recent, when Stanton wasn’t even included in the match-day squad.

Now that Saints have lost a league game (and haven’t won since the end of September) opportunity may knock for fringe players like the 31-year-old to force their way into Valakari’s team.

And according to the Finn, Stanton’s situation is no different to others who have yet to establish themselves as regular Championship starters.

‘My decision’

“The competition is tough in midfield,” said Valakari. “We have a lot of players there.

“Sam has been training very well.

“Game day has been my decision.

“It’s not like he is out of my picture.

“So far, I have made the decision not to use him, but I know he can do the job.

“Same with Victor (Griffith), Jonathan (Svedberg) and Fran (Franczak).

“Adam (Forrester) hasn’t played the last two matches.

“But they are all competing well for their place.”

