St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Sam Stanton absence

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has insisted that there is no hidden storyline behind Sam Stanton’s lack of game-time under him.

The midfielder arrived at McDiarmid Park as part of a summer swap deal with Raith Rovers that saw Josh Rae heading in the opposite direction.

Forty-five minutes off the bench in the final League Cup group game against Elgin City were followed by a near month-long absence of action until Stanton was introduced as a second half substitute again, when Arbroath were August Championship opponents.

The home clash with Morton a week later remains the former Hibs and Dundee United man’s sole competitive start for Saints.

But he failed to make a big impression in the 1-1 draw, and his only appearance since has been a late cameo against Queen’s Park.

There have been three games, last Saturday’s defeat to Arbroath the most recent, when Stanton wasn’t even included in the match-day squad.

Now that Saints have lost a league game (and haven’t won since the end of September) opportunity may knock for fringe players like the 31-year-old to force their way into Valakari’s team.

And according to the Finn, Stanton’s situation is no different to others who have yet to establish themselves as regular Championship starters.

‘My decision’

“The competition is tough in midfield,” said Valakari. “We have a lot of players there.

“Sam has been training very well.

“Game day has been my decision.

“It’s not like he is out of my picture.

“So far, I have made the decision not to use him, but I know he can do the job.

“Same with Victor (Griffith), Jonathan (Svedberg) and Fran (Franczak).

“Adam (Forrester) hasn’t played the last two matches.

“But they are all competing well for their place.”