Daniels Balodis opens up on St Johnstone exit and hopes for a second chance in Scotland

Former St Johnstone defender, Daniels Balodis, has revealed he would love to play in Scotland again.

The 27-year-old signed for Saints in January as Simo Valakari reshaped his squad in an effort to keep the Perth club in the Premiership.

Balodis was one of Saints’ best players in the second half of last season and scored a memorable winning goal against Celtic.

But in the end, he couldn’t help the McDiarmid Park side avoid relegation.

The Latvian international had a clause in his contract which allowed him to leave in the summer if Saints dropped down a division, which he triggered.

St Mirren were linked with a move for the free agent but Balodis, who has kept his place with the national team, signed for Tatran Presov in Slovakia.

Reflecting on his short spell with Saints, the centre-half said: “I was very happy to go there, and looking back now, it was a very good period.

“I liked everything there, and I look back on that time with a positive attitude.

“I also gained a great experience.

“If I have the opportunity, I will always want to return to Scotland.”

Balodis, facing another basement battle with second bottom Presov, confirmed that the prospect of lower league football was behind his decision to part company with Saints.

“Yes, that was the main reason,” he said.