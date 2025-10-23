Daniels Balodis opens up on St Johnstone exit and hopes for a second chance in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniels Balodis opens up on St Johnstone exit and hopes for a second chance in Scotland

The Latvian international only spent a few months in Perth.

By Eric Nicolson
Daniels Balodis celebrates scoring against Celtic.
Daniels Balodis. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone defender, Daniels Balodis, has revealed he would love to play in Scotland again.

The 27-year-old signed for Saints in January as Simo Valakari reshaped his squad in an effort to keep the Perth club in the Premiership.

Balodis was one of Saints’ best players in the second half of last season and scored a memorable winning goal against Celtic.

But in the end, he couldn’t help the McDiarmid Park side avoid relegation.

The Latvian international had a clause in his contract which allowed him to leave in the summer if Saints dropped down a division, which he triggered.

St Mirren were linked with a move for the free agent but Balodis, who has kept his place with the national team, signed for Tatran Presov in Slovakia.

Daniels Balodis crouches and contemplates defeat at full-time.
Daniels Balodis suffered relegation with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Reflecting on his short spell with Saints, the centre-half said: “I was very happy to go there, and looking back now, it was a very good period.

“I liked everything there, and I look back on that time with a positive attitude.

“I also gained a great experience.

“If I have the opportunity, I will always want to return to Scotland.”

Balodis, facing another basement battle with second bottom Presov, confirmed that the prospect of lower league football was behind his decision to part company with Saints.

“Yes, that was the main reason,” he said.

Conversation