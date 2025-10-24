St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals lesson he tries to learn from Sir Alex Ferguson

Picking the right time to drop a player is one of the aspects of football management that made Sir Alex Ferguson the best in the business, according to St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.

And the Finn admitted that the timing of team changes is more an art than a science.

Saints are on a run of three games without a win.

And the last of those matches, defeat to Arbroath, featured a second half display that was their worst 45 minutes of the season.

Giving the same 11 the chance to redeem themselves at Morton on Saturday is one selection option, making wholesale changes another, with something in between the likely Cappielow scenario as the Perth side attempt to stop the Championship bleeding.

“The players have taken ownership of the performance last weekend,” said Valakari.

“And if I was one of them, I would be thinking: ‘I’ll make sure it won’t happen again’.

“Defeats are an inevitable part of a season so it’s important as a coach, you don’t lose your head and start panicking.

“You need to calmly analyse the things you did well, the things you didn’t do well and trust your process.

“We have been doing a lot of things right otherwise we wouldn’t be top of the league despite only taking two points from three games.

“I try to keep my head when we were winning as well – you’re never as good as the table might look.

“We always start the week clean and try to find the best players, formation and tactics for the next opponent.”

Sensing it

The Finn added: “Yes, it is hard.

“But deciding the changes to make is part of the art of coaching.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was the greatest at it.

“He was able to change the team before the bad performance rather than after it.

“He could see someone was playing well but also smell that it is a good idea to change.

“As a manager, you have to try to sense it.

“You also have times when things have gone wrong and it’s definitely not the right thing to do to drop a player right away.

“I’ve had these dilemmas many times before and will have them many times in the future.

“We are analysing why we haven’t been scoring goals – three matches one goal.

“Chances have been coming but we need to adapt to how the opposition is playing against us.

“There will be times when it will be tough in away games like last Saturday and Morton tomorrow, but we need to defend better in these moments.”