Morgan Boyes lifts lid on Cappielow factor St Johnstone need to overcome to beat Morton

The Perth side face a daunting weekend challenge.

By Eric Nicolson
Morgan Boyes in action at Arbroath.
Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS.

Like a golfer who misses a six-foot putt and is then faced with a similar distance to hole out from on the next green, the fixture list has handed St Johnstone a daunting back-to-back Championship challenge.

The Perth side got themselves off their unbeaten track at Gayfield last weekend.

Now this Saturday it’s a case of not coming a cropper at Cappielow.

Morgan Boyes, who has played for and against Morton, knows there can be an intimidation factor at play in Greenock.

But he also believes Saints have the capacity to negate it when the teams clash.

“I had a season at Morton, so I’m fully aware what can happen when teams come to Cappielow,” said the defender.

Morgan Boyes in action for Morton.
Morgan Boyes played for Morton last season. Image: SNS.

“In the past, you wouldn’t be facing the prettiest of football styles.

“You knew it was going to be a fight for 90 minutes.

“The gaffer (Dougie Imrie) has tried to change that a bit and they now play more football.

“But they’ve still got that side to them.

“The pitch, the surroundings, the stadium – it all plays into their hands, kind of similar to Arbroath.

“I’ve seen it first-hand on both sides.

“It’s a goldfish bowl in Scotland.

“You talk to boys and know they aren’t looking forward to going to Cappielow.

“It gives you a bit of a boost that teams are turning up dreading playing.

“We know what we’re going into.

“But if we play our game to the standards we’ve set, we should take care of the result.

“Last Saturday’s performance was nowhere near those standards.

“We’ve discussed that, worked on it all week and want to bounce straight back.”

Versatile

Boyes has started Saints’ last two matches at centre-half but played at left-back the week before.

Many players are given the ‘versatile’ tag without it actually being true, but the former Liverpool academy player insisted he doesn’t have a positional preference – especially in a Simo Valakari team.

“Left-back or centre-half – they are the same to me,” he said.

“From youth into professional, I’ve played both throughout my career and I can do what the gaffer needs me to do on the day.

“I don’t find one easier or harder than the other. I can flick the switch into whichever one I’m asked to do.

Morgan Boyes makes a pass.
Morgan Boyes is comfortable in two positions. Image: SNS.

“It’s all about where he feels he can get the best out of me to help the team.

“We’ve spoken quite a bit, and he knows I’m quite comfortable on the ball.

“He doesn’t mind me coming into the middle or dropping deeper to start the play.

“I really enjoy his style of football and how he wants me to play. It suits me.”

No panic

Saints’ eight-point Championship advantage has been wiped out, with Partick Thistle joining them at the top of the table in midweek.

Boyes insisted the McDiarmid Park players and coaches never thought for a minute they would run away with the title.

“From the outside looking in, people had that thought but we knew it was nonsense,” he said.

“It’s all outside noise and we block that out.

“We’d played more games than Partick.

“So, we weren’t naive to think that we were really eight points ahead.

“Patrick were (still are) playing well and had games in hand.

“People can look at the table now and see it’s tight at the top.

“But we’re just focused on ourselves and what we do.

“We will try be the best version of ourselves and hopefully the rest should take care of itself.”

