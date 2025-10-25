St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails players for passing Morton ‘exam day’ with flying colours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails players for passing Morton ‘exam day’ with flying colours

The Perth side won 4-0 at Cappielow.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari celebrates in front of the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Simo Valakari had a win to celebrate again. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, praised his players for giving him the perfect response to their first league defeat of the season by thrashing Morton.

The Perth side were challenged to bounce back from two draws and then a worrying collapse at Arbroath.

And the 4-0 victory at Cappielow gave Valakari everything he was looking for.

Saints scored all their goals in the first half, with Cheick Diabate breaking the deadlock with a header, Jamie Gullan reaching eight for the season with a double and Josh McPake taking his total for the campaign to 10.

It was impressive football and, with Partick Thistle losing to Raith Rovers, Valakari’s men now have a three-point lead at the top of the Championship table again.

“I couldn’t have asked more from the result or the performance,” said the head coach.

“Maybe it was even more meaningful after our first defeat last Saturday – how we would react.

“There was no talking from the boys during the week, just action.

“Talk is cheap.

“Today was exam day.

“This game would show our mental state.

“I couldn’t have been happier with the boys’ attitude and performance.”

The St Johnstone players celebrate a goal.
St Johnstone got back to winning ways against Morton. Image: SNS.

Valakari praised his defenders for giving the midfield and attackers the “platform” to flow forward in waves.

“Last week we did not defend well but today we were so solid and that gave us the platform for this win,” he said.

“For a few weeks we’ve been creating chances but not taking them.

“Today we were clinical.

“Our first goal was a set-piece.

“We have had so many corners recently and not got anything from them.

“Scoring this one opened the game.

“Then the boys showed great composure with the other three goals.

“Second half, I was very pleased with how we saw the game out.

“We didn’t give them anything.”

Contrast

The contrast between Saints’ second half display at Gayfield and their first half output in Greenock could barely have been more glaring.

Within five minutes they were a goal up – Diabate heading home a Gullan corner.

Cheick Diabate heads home the opening goal.
Cheick Diabate heads home the opening goal. Image: SNS.

The former Raith Rovers forward got on the scoresheet himself soon after.

Ex-Saint, Cammy MacPherson, was dispossessed in midfield by Reece McAlear and within a few seconds Gullan was drilling a low shot on the angle beyond James Storer with his left foot.

McAlear had another assist to his name on 26 minutes.

He slipped the ball through for McPake, who cut inside and scored his trademark goal into the far corner.

Josh McPake scores St Johnstone's third goal.
Josh McPake scores St Johnstone’s third goal. Image: SNS.

Then just after the half-hour mark, Gullan scored his second of the half – this time a right foot shot from the edge of the box.

Saints had a couple of good chances after the break to make the scoreline even more emphatic – a Morgan Boyes free header the pick of them.

But ensuring Morton didn’t get build momentum was the main priority and the visitors saw the game out for their most comfortable away win of the season.

