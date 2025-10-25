St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails players for passing Morton ‘exam day’ with flying colours

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, praised his players for giving him the perfect response to their first league defeat of the season by thrashing Morton.

The Perth side were challenged to bounce back from two draws and then a worrying collapse at Arbroath.

And the 4-0 victory at Cappielow gave Valakari everything he was looking for.

Saints scored all their goals in the first half, with Cheick Diabate breaking the deadlock with a header, Jamie Gullan reaching eight for the season with a double and Josh McPake taking his total for the campaign to 10.

It was impressive football and, with Partick Thistle losing to Raith Rovers, Valakari’s men now have a three-point lead at the top of the Championship table again.

“I couldn’t have asked more from the result or the performance,” said the head coach.

“Maybe it was even more meaningful after our first defeat last Saturday – how we would react.

“There was no talking from the boys during the week, just action.

“Talk is cheap.

“Today was exam day.

“This game would show our mental state.

“I couldn’t have been happier with the boys’ attitude and performance.”

Valakari praised his defenders for giving the midfield and attackers the “platform” to flow forward in waves.

“Last week we did not defend well but today we were so solid and that gave us the platform for this win,” he said.

“For a few weeks we’ve been creating chances but not taking them.

“Today we were clinical.

“Our first goal was a set-piece.

“We have had so many corners recently and not got anything from them.

“Scoring this one opened the game.

“Then the boys showed great composure with the other three goals.

“Second half, I was very pleased with how we saw the game out.

“We didn’t give them anything.”

Contrast

The contrast between Saints’ second half display at Gayfield and their first half output in Greenock could barely have been more glaring.

Within five minutes they were a goal up – Diabate heading home a Gullan corner.

The former Raith Rovers forward got on the scoresheet himself soon after.

Ex-Saint, Cammy MacPherson, was dispossessed in midfield by Reece McAlear and within a few seconds Gullan was drilling a low shot on the angle beyond James Storer with his left foot.

McAlear had another assist to his name on 26 minutes.

He slipped the ball through for McPake, who cut inside and scored his trademark goal into the far corner.

Then just after the half-hour mark, Gullan scored his second of the half – this time a right foot shot from the edge of the box.

Saints had a couple of good chances after the break to make the scoreline even more emphatic – a Morgan Boyes free header the pick of them.

But ensuring Morton didn’t get build momentum was the main priority and the visitors saw the game out for their most comfortable away win of the season.