Dougie Imrie: ‘It wasn’t as if St Johnstone cut us open’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Dougie Imrie: ‘It wasn’t as if St Johnstone cut us open’

Saints thrashed Morton 4-0 and their manager didn't hold back with his post-match verdict.

By Eric Nicolson
Morton boss, Dougie Imrie.
Morton boss, Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS.

Morton boss, Dougie Imrie, has blasted his players for allowing St Johnstone to “walk right through us” as the Perth side dished out a Greenock thrashing.

The Cappielow manager thought his team were the authors of their own downfall, as opposed to Saints slicing his defence apart.

The Perth men inflicted a 4-0 defeat on their west coast opponents, with all the goals scored in the first half.

And Imrie didn’t hold back with his post-match assessment.

Dougie Imrie and Simo Valakari at full-time.
Dougie Imrie and Simo Valakari at full-time. Image: SNS.

“It’s on me,” he said. “I picked the team.

“It’s very difficult to put your figure on why we were so bad for 45 minutes.

“People have been waiting for their opportunity.

“When you moan and you come and chap doors, then you put on a performance like that, it makes it easy for me to then come back and say: ‘That’s the reason why you don’t start games’.

“The fans are right to be angry because I’m angry.

“We’ll put it down to an off day.

“Last season we went to Falkirk and got battered 6-0 and then we turned a corner and went 11 games unbeaten.

“The way we lost the goals today is what hurt me the most.

“We allowed St Johnstone to just walk right through us.

“It wasn’t as if they cut us open.

“You’re allowed to tackle, get close to people and challenge. We just didn’t do the basics.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari celebrates in front of the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails players for passing Morton 'exam day' with flying…
Morgan Boyes in action at Arbroath.
Morgan Boyes lifts lid on Cappielow factor St Johnstone need to overcome to beat…
2
Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up before the Ayr United game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals lesson he tries to learn from Sir Alex…
A close-up picture of Sam Stanton in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Sam Stanton absence
Daniels Balodis celebrates scoring against Celtic.
Daniels Balodis opens up on St Johnstone exit and hopes for a second chance…
Simo Valakari, smiling before St Johnstone played Arbroath.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals bounce game timetable for injured trio
Simo Valakari on the touchline at Arbroath.
Simo Valakari dismisses St Johnstone 'back to basics' theory
Roman Eremenko at a press conference.
Former St Johnstone target Roman Eremenko reveals thoughts on a January move abroad
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Arsenal starlet Callan Hamill opens up on 'special' St Johnstone moment
Makenzie Kirk in action for Portsmouth.
Portsmouth boss gives Makenzie Kirk verdict after former St Johnstone star's game-time dries up

Conversation