Dougie Imrie: ‘It wasn’t as if St Johnstone cut us open’

Morton boss, Dougie Imrie, has blasted his players for allowing St Johnstone to “walk right through us” as the Perth side dished out a Greenock thrashing.

The Cappielow manager thought his team were the authors of their own downfall, as opposed to Saints slicing his defence apart.

The Perth men inflicted a 4-0 defeat on their west coast opponents, with all the goals scored in the first half.

And Imrie didn’t hold back with his post-match assessment.

“It’s on me,” he said. “I picked the team.

“It’s very difficult to put your figure on why we were so bad for 45 minutes.

“People have been waiting for their opportunity.

“When you moan and you come and chap doors, then you put on a performance like that, it makes it easy for me to then come back and say: ‘That’s the reason why you don’t start games’.

“The fans are right to be angry because I’m angry.

“We’ll put it down to an off day.

“Last season we went to Falkirk and got battered 6-0 and then we turned a corner and went 11 games unbeaten.

“The way we lost the goals today is what hurt me the most.

“We allowed St Johnstone to just walk right through us.

“It wasn’t as if they cut us open.

“You’re allowed to tackle, get close to people and challenge. We just didn’t do the basics.”