Reece McAlear: Why St Johnstone ‘needed’ Arbroath defeat

St Johnstone’s shock defeat to Arbroath could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Perth side, according to Reece McAlear.

If Saturday’s thrashing of Morton is anything to go by, a quick lesson was learned by Simo Valakari’s men after seeing their unbeaten run ended and then watching Partick Thistle draw level with them at the top of the table.

A bounce-back was needed.

And it turned out to be quick and emphatic.

“Last week was tough,” McAlear reflected.

“I think we needed that to be honest with you.

“This league is hard.

“We were too soft at Arbroath.

“It’s the Championship, not the Champions League.

“Everybody wants to pass the ball around but at times you need to fight as well.

“We knew Morton were going to bring it too.

“To come to another tough place – similar to Arbroath – and win 4-0 was really pleasing.

“We’ve got good boys in the changing room. We didn’t need to be told it wasn’t good enough last week.”

Could have been more changes

Valakari made three changes to his starting line-up at Cappielow and McAlear was relieved to be one of the seven outfield players who kept their place, despite performing below his usual standard seven days earlier.

“The manager picks the team,” said the former Livingston man.

“I think he could have made a number of changes this week.

“He’s picked the team, and thankfully I was in it.

“I was buzzing, so I had to go and show out there that I should be in it next week again.

“That’s what it’s like at this club because we’ve got a lot of really good players here.”

Saints have opened-up a three-point gap over Thistle again but need to maintain the commitment and quality that saw them crush Morton if they are to remain leaders of the pack.

“We’ve got players in this team who have played in this league, which helps,” he said.

“But it doesn’t mean we’re going to go into every game and win.

“When you’re the big club in this league, the smaller teams come after you.

“It’s like their final, so it’s hard.

“But we just need to concentrate on ourselves.

“We had a good start – that’s all it was. We’re in the second quarter now so we just need to keep going.”

Goals battle

McAlear linked up well with Jamie Gullan and Josh McPake on Saturday and he’s looking forward to the top-scorer battle that is building between the former Raith Rovers forward with eight to his name now, and the left-winger with 10.

“I’ve played against Jamie as an opponent, but I can’t remember him being this good,” he said.

“Hammer is so good on the ball. He’s got a great football brain.

“When I get the ball, I understand where he’s going to be.

“He’s such a good player.

“Long may it continue that he’s getting these goals and assists.

“Josh probably comes into that category as well.

“He’s surprised me too.

“I knew him when he was at Rangers – we went to the same school as each other.

“He was a year above.

“Obviously he’s gone to the lower leagues but it’s good to see someone like that come back up.

“Hopefully we can keep him here as long as possible.

“Both Josh and Jamie are scoring plenty of goals.

“It might be quite a good wee competition between them and long may it continue.”