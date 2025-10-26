Reece McAlear: Why St Johnstone ‘needed’ Arbroath defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Reece McAlear: Why St Johnstone ‘needed’ Arbroath defeat

The former Livingston player was part of a much-improved performance against Morton.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Reece McAlear.
St Johnstone's Reece McAlear. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s shock defeat to Arbroath could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Perth side, according to Reece McAlear.

If Saturday’s thrashing of Morton is anything to go by, a quick lesson was learned by Simo Valakari’s men after seeing their unbeaten run ended and then watching Partick Thistle draw level with them at the top of the table.

A bounce-back was needed.

And it turned out to be quick and emphatic.

“Last week was tough,” McAlear reflected.

“I think we needed that to be honest with you.

“This league is hard.

“We were too soft at Arbroath.

“It’s the Championship, not the Champions League.

“Everybody wants to pass the ball around but at times you need to fight as well.

“We knew Morton were going to bring it too.

“To come to another tough place – similar to Arbroath – and win 4-0 was really pleasing.

“We’ve got good boys in the changing room. We didn’t need to be told it wasn’t good enough last week.”

Could have been more changes

Valakari made three changes to his starting line-up at Cappielow and McAlear was relieved to be one of the seven outfield players who kept their place, despite performing below his usual standard seven days earlier.

“The manager picks the team,” said the former Livingston man.

“I think he could have made a number of changes this week.

“He’s picked the team, and thankfully I was in it.

“I was buzzing, so I had to go and show out there that I should be in it next week again.

“That’s what it’s like at this club because we’ve got a lot of really good players here.”

The St Johnstone players celebrate a goal.
St Johnstone got back to winning ways against Morton. Image: SNS.

Saints have opened-up a three-point gap over Thistle again but need to maintain the commitment and quality that saw them crush Morton if they are to remain leaders of the pack.

“We’ve got players in this team who have played in this league, which helps,” he said.

“But it doesn’t mean we’re going to go into every game and win.

“When you’re the big club in this league, the smaller teams come after you.

“It’s like their final, so it’s hard.

“But we just need to concentrate on ourselves.

“We had a good start – that’s all it was. We’re in the second quarter now so we just need to keep going.”

Goals battle

McAlear linked up well with Jamie Gullan and Josh McPake on Saturday and he’s looking forward to the top-scorer battle that is building between the former Raith Rovers forward with eight to his name now, and the left-winger with 10.

“I’ve played against Jamie as an opponent, but I can’t remember him being this good,” he said.

“Hammer is so good on the ball. He’s got a great football brain.

“When I get the ball, I understand where he’s going to be.

“He’s such a good player.

“Long may it continue that he’s getting these goals and assists.

“Josh probably comes into that category as well.

“He’s surprised me too.

Josh McPake with Jamie Gullan after the latter scored against Morton.
Josh McPake and Jamie Gullan are both scoring plenty of goals. Image: SNS.

“I knew him when he was at Rangers – we went to the same school as each other.

“He was a year above.

“Obviously he’s gone to the lower leagues but it’s good to see someone like that come back up.

“Hopefully we can keep him here as long as possible.

“Both Josh and Jamie are scoring plenty of goals.

“It might be quite a good wee competition between them and long may it continue.”

More from St Johnstone FC

A Scottish Cup corner flag at Hampden Park.
St Johnstone get home Scottish Cup third round draw against League One strugglers
Jamie Gullan is fouled.
St Johnstone boss gives Jamie Gullan and Josh McPake injury update
Jamie Gullan and Josh McPake celebrate a St Johnstone goal.
St Johnstone send a message to title rivals and doubters in their own fanbase
4
Morton boss, Dougie Imrie.
Dougie Imrie: 'It wasn't as if St Johnstone cut us open'
2
Simo Valakari celebrates in front of the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails players for passing Morton 'exam day' with flying…
Morgan Boyes in action at Arbroath.
Morgan Boyes lifts lid on Cappielow factor St Johnstone need to overcome to beat…
2
Simo Valakari watches his team warm-up before the Ayr United game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals lesson he tries to learn from Sir Alex…
A close-up picture of Sam Stanton in action for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on Sam Stanton absence
Daniels Balodis celebrates scoring against Celtic.
Daniels Balodis opens up on St Johnstone exit and hopes for a second chance…
Simo Valakari, smiling before St Johnstone played Arbroath.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals bounce game timetable for injured trio

Conversation