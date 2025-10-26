St Johnstone send a message to title rivals and doubters in their own fanbase

St Johnstone got their winning habit back in spectacular fashion.

After just over half-an-hour against Morton, the Perth side were 4-0 up and some home fans were heading for the exit.

Control was never lost of the contest from that point on.

Simo Valakari will be nearly as pleased with the second half game-management and desire to preserve a clean sheet as he will with the clinical display of finishing that preceded it.

Saints have a three-point lead at the top of the Championship again.

And their supporters have hope that a three-game slump has been put behind them.

Courier Sport analyses the Greenock action.

Basic truth

Valakari should never be mistaken for a soundbite manager.

Plenty of his peers speak at great length before and after football matches, while offering very little beyond the cliché and the banal.

Valakari should never be put into that category.

The build-up to this match was the perfect example.

After an unconvincing spell of form, which culminated in a worrying second half collapse on the Angus coast, many a head coach would revert to one of the oldest mantras when a reset of sort is required.

Back to basics.

That Valakari refuted the idea that its ‘rip it up and start again’ implications were applicable to his team was a typically considered and well-articulated midweek message.

“If your basics and foundations are the solutions to winning matches in the first place, then why leave them?”

True to his word, none of the Valakari principles were abandoned at Cappielow.

But even though ‘back to basics’ wasn’t the motto, this was nonetheless a triumph of the basics.

Within seven days, Saints went from a team which had been pressed into turning the ball over into a team which did exactly that to the opposition.

Barely a header was lost by their centre-halves.

Time and time again, first contact was made by a St Johnstone player at set-pieces.

Second balls were contested with vigour.

There was even a Morgan Boyes long throw that caused a bit of penalty box chaos.

And when the opportunity arose to flood numbers forward, there was no over-elaboration in and around the penalty box, which had crept into their game over recent weeks, only ruthlessness.

In short, it was the definition of how this St Johnstone team needs to perform away from home in the Championship.

You couldn’t pick a fault.

Gauntlet laid down

Continuing the theme of Valakari’s messaging, there was real risk in the post-match words he chose while speaking on the Gayfield touchline.

There was no scope for misunderstanding.

A spade was called a spade.

The players were challenged to respond in a suitable fashion in their next game.

By laying it on the line so unequivocally, failure to do so would have put us into the territory of making a fundamental reassessment of this squad’s capacity to go the distance.

Four-game winless runs aren’t the norm for prospective champions.

With over two months to go until a transfer window opens, that Valakari was willing to be this blunt at Arbroath and didn’t change the narrative in the build-up to Morton, was a real show of faith in these players.

He expected a meaningful bounce-back.

That faith was reflected in the team selection.

Dougie Imrie made seven changes to his starting line-up, Valakari just three.

And the three were far more impactive (in a positive way) than the seven.

Jack Baird, alongside the imperious Cheick Diabate, restored authority to the heart of defence.

That was an easy change.

Adama Sidibeh reminded everybody what the team lacks when he’s not around.

That was another obvious selection call.

But if you’d polled Saints supporters on Friday, there likely wouldn’t have been a majority, or anything close to it, in favour of the solution to the problematic right side being Jonathan Svedberg.

And there also wouldn’t have been a majority in favour of retaining one of the players who struggled most at Arbroath, Reece McAlear.

The man who came in, and the man who stayed in, both contributed significantly to this victory.

These two players also reinforced the notion that, when it comes to picking a starting line-up, Valakari knows best.

This was needed

Not since August had St Johnstone beaten a team convincingly.

There were four wins after the 3-0 victory over Arbroath.

But Saints were hanging on in one of those (Airdrie) and scored late in the other three (to clinch the points against Dunfermline and Queen’s Park and seal the points in Kirkcaldy).

In short, it had regularly been hard work.

Those arm wrestles, a couple of draws, the defeat in Arbroath and Partick Thistle joining them at the top of the table had chipped away at Saints’ Championship aura.

That applied to how their rivals saw them and, in some cases, their own supporters.

The timing of a one-sided game, performance and result, couldn’t have been better.

The fact that it came at a notoriously difficult venue just added to the impact.

Nobody in the McDiarmid Park camp will call this a “statement win” but, more so than any of their others this season, that’s exactly what it was.

Jonathan Svedberg

The most intriguing sub-plot to this match was the makeshift Morton left-back coming up against the makeshift St Johnstone right midfielder/attacker.

That Grant Gillespie will likely never be seen again in the position thrust upon him, and Svedberg will surely get another start in his role, tells you everything you need to know about who thrived and who toiled.

The Swede isn’t a winger and never will be. He isn’t a flair player.

But he has the skillset for the job Valakari tasks the man on that side to fulfil, which involves narrowing the pitch more often than widening it.

More than he has ever previously done in a Saints shirt, Svedberg gave encouragement that he is grasping the demands of this position and the demands of the division.

There was understated excellence to his display, the like of which will have enthused his head coach and won over some doubters on the terraces.

Svedberg pressed as well as anyone.

On one occasion he turned over the ball on the half-way line, released Sidibeh and the centre-forward only just failed to pick out a team-mate in the box.

He seldom let an opponent get past him but when Michael Garrity did that, Svedberg chased him down, regained possession and earned a free-kick.

When Saints were 3-0 up, he drove beyond the Morton centre-halves with a powerful run through the middle and nearly got on the end of a Sidibeh cross.

Shortly before that, he had tracked Kerr Robertson into his own box and ensured a cut-back from the goal-line didn’t find its target.

Brave in the tackle, bursting with energy against the ball and the least likely in the Saints team to take two or three touches when only one was needed to keep a move going, we got the clearest picture yet of what last January’s signing brings to the party.

It’s far too early to say Valakari has found a right-side solution – much more evidence is needed – but Svedberg delivered a performance that was needed on the most pressurised day of the season so far.

For that alone, he deserves high praise.