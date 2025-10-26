St Johnstone boss gives Jamie Gullan and Josh McPake injury update

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, is optimistic that neither Josh McPake nor Jamie Gullan has sustained a serious injury in the Perth side’s emphatic win over Morton.

Both players were on the scoresheet in the 4-0 victory at Cappielow – Gullan with a double that took his season’s tally to eight and McPake with one to reach double figures.

Just after the hour-mark, the former Raith Rovers man was sent flying by a late Kris Moore challenge on the halfway line.

Then moments later, McPake was on the end of a crude Grant Gillespie tackle near the touchline.

Valakari withdrew the pair on 63 minutes, but he is confident they have avoided a bad injury.

“We were going to take Josh off around that time anyway,” said the head coach.

“We had a substitution planned

“Hopefully it is just a knock. That’s what it looks like.

“Same for Jamie.”

The last time Saints played Morton, Stevie Mallan sustained a high ankle sprain and hasn’t yet returned to action.

Valakari hopes to include him in a bounce game soon, along with Bozo Mikulic and Louis Lloyd.