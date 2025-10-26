St Johnstone boss gives Jamie Gullan and Josh McPake injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss gives Jamie Gullan and Josh McPake injury update

The pair were both taken off after being fouled at Cappielow.

By Eric Nicolson
Jamie Gullan is fouled.
Jamie Gullan is fouled. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, is optimistic that neither Josh McPake nor Jamie Gullan has sustained a serious injury in the Perth side’s emphatic win over Morton.

Both players were on the scoresheet in the 4-0 victory at Cappielow – Gullan with a double that took his season’s tally to eight and McPake with one to reach double figures.

Just after the hour-mark, the former Raith Rovers man was sent flying by a late Kris Moore challenge on the halfway line.

Jamie Gullan is sent flying by Kris Moore.
Jamie Gullan is sent flying by Kris Moore. Image: SNS.

Then moments later, McPake was on the end of a crude Grant Gillespie tackle near the touchline.

Valakari withdrew the pair on 63 minutes, but he is confident they have avoided a bad injury.

“We were going to take Josh off around that time anyway,” said the head coach.

“We had a substitution planned

“Hopefully it is just a knock. That’s what it looks like.

“Same for Jamie.”

The last time Saints played Morton, Stevie Mallan sustained a high ankle sprain and hasn’t yet returned to action.

Valakari hopes to include him in a bounce game soon, along with Bozo Mikulic and Louis Lloyd.

Conversation