St Johnstone get home Scottish Cup third round draw against League One strugglers

St Johnstone have been handed a home draw for an earlier start to the Scottish Cup than the Perth club are used to.
Saints, who have won the competition twice in the last 11 years and reached the semi-final under Simo Valakari last season, will face Cove Rangers in the third round at McDiarmid Park at the end of next month.
Paul Hartley’s side are struggling in League One and are currently bottom of the table.
The two clubs have a cooperation agreement in place, with young forward, Jackson Mylchreest, on loan there.
Raith Rovers and Dunfermline also have home ties against third tier opposition.
Rovers will host Alloa, while the Pars were paired with Queen of the South.
The Dick Campbell connection makes East Fife v Arbroath a fascinating contest.
The ties will be played on the weekend of November 29.
Full draw –
Airdrie v Hamilton Accies
Stranraer v Clydebank
Benburb v Montrose
Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic
Dumbarton v Auchinleck Talbot
Camelon Juniors v Edinburgh City
Forfar Athletic v Partick Thistle
Tranent v ICT
Bonnyrigg Rose v Spartans
Stenhousemuir v Clachnacuddin
Kelty Hearts v Brechin City
Banks O’Dee v Ross County
Elgin City v Stirling Albion
St Johnstone v Cove Rangers
Dunfermline v Queen of the South
East Fife v Arbroath
Ayr United v Turriff United
Annan Athletic v Buckie Thistle
Peterhead v Morton
Linlithgow Rose v Queen’s Park
