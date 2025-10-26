St Johnstone get home Scottish Cup third round draw against League One strugglers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone get home Scottish Cup third round draw against League One strugglers

Their tie takes place at the end of November.

By Eric Nicolson
A Scottish Cup corner flag at Hampden Park.
St Johnstone will soon start their Scottish Cup campaign.

St Johnstone have been handed a home draw for an earlier start to the Scottish Cup than the Perth club are used to.

Saints, who have won the competition twice in the last 11 years and reached the semi-final under Simo Valakari last season, will face Cove Rangers in the third round at McDiarmid Park at the end of next month.

Paul Hartley’s side are struggling in League One and are currently bottom of the table.

The two clubs have a cooperation agreement in place, with young forward, Jackson Mylchreest, on loan there.

St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest.
St Johnstone youngster Jackson Mylchreest. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline also have home ties against third tier opposition.

Rovers will host Alloa, while the Pars were paired with Queen of the South.

The Dick Campbell connection makes East Fife v Arbroath a fascinating contest.

The ties will be played on the weekend of November 29.

Full draw –

Airdrie v Hamilton Accies

Stranraer v Clydebank

Benburb v Montrose

Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic

Dumbarton v Auchinleck Talbot

Camelon Juniors v Edinburgh City

Forfar Athletic v Partick Thistle

Tranent v ICT

Bonnyrigg Rose v Spartans

Stenhousemuir v Clachnacuddin

Kelty Hearts v Brechin City

Banks O’Dee v Ross County

Elgin City v Stirling Albion

St Johnstone v Cove Rangers

Dunfermline v Queen of the South

East Fife v Arbroath

Ayr United v Turriff United

Annan Athletic v Buckie Thistle

Peterhead v Morton

Linlithgow Rose v Queen’s Park

Conversation