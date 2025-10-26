St Johnstone get home Scottish Cup third round draw against League One strugglers

St Johnstone have been handed a home draw for an earlier start to the Scottish Cup than the Perth club are used to.

Saints, who have won the competition twice in the last 11 years and reached the semi-final under Simo Valakari last season, will face Cove Rangers in the third round at McDiarmid Park at the end of next month.

Paul Hartley’s side are struggling in League One and are currently bottom of the table.

The two clubs have a cooperation agreement in place, with young forward, Jackson Mylchreest, on loan there.

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline also have home ties against third tier opposition.

Rovers will host Alloa, while the Pars were paired with Queen of the South.

The Dick Campbell connection makes East Fife v Arbroath a fascinating contest.

The ties will be played on the weekend of November 29.

Full draw –

Airdrie v Hamilton Accies

Stranraer v Clydebank

Benburb v Montrose

Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic

Dumbarton v Auchinleck Talbot

Camelon Juniors v Edinburgh City

Forfar Athletic v Partick Thistle

Tranent v ICT

Bonnyrigg Rose v Spartans

Stenhousemuir v Clachnacuddin

Kelty Hearts v Brechin City

Banks O’Dee v Ross County

Elgin City v Stirling Albion

St Johnstone v Cove Rangers

Dunfermline v Queen of the South

East Fife v Arbroath

Ayr United v Turriff United

Annan Athletic v Buckie Thistle

Peterhead v Morton

Linlithgow Rose v Queen’s Park