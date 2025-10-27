St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh linked with English League One high-fliers

St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh has been linked with a move to a high-flying English League One club.

The Gambia international is a key part of Simo Valakari’s Championship title bid this season.

Even though he only has one league goal to his name, at Raith Rovers in September, the 27-year-old has been Saints’ first-choice centre-forward, valued by the Perth boss for his work-rate, link-up play and power.

He will be out of contract in the summer, and a report down south has suggested Stevenage may be keen to make an offer to sign Sidibeh in January or agree a pre-contract move at the end of the season.

Alex Revell’s side, featuring ex-Saint Dan Phillips, have made an excellent start to their league campaign.

They are joint top of the table on points with Cardiff City and have a game in hand.

When Sidibeh was linked with various clubs two summers ago, it emerged that he has a £500,000 release clause in his contract.

It’s highly unlikely that Stevenage, or any other club, would trigger that when he will soon be a free agent and there is no financial need for Saints to entertain a low-ball bid.

Valakari will be keen to ensure Sidibeh does not get distracted by transfer speculation, however.

The Finn has previously said that outside noise affected him on the pitch.

Lesson learned

“There was all the talk of him going to different clubs which didn’t materialise,” he said in June.

“That meant he didn’t have a very good pre-season.

“I think it affected him for the whole season.

“He needed to learn.

“As a footballer, you must focus on what you do every day.

“All the good things happen from that.”