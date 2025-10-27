Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone January transfer window plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone January transfer window plans

The Perth boss will meet with owner Adam Webb later this week.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone started formulating their plans for the January transfer window almost as soon as the summer one closed, according to Simo Valakari.

And potential mid-season recruitment business is sure to be on the agenda when owner, Adam Webb, arrives in Scotland at the end of the week.

Saints won’t be nearly as busy in the market as they were last January – or a few months ago for that matter.

But Valakari knows that football never stands still, even for a team at the top of a table.

“When the transfer window closes you only get about one week when you don’t have to think about bringing players in,” said the Finn.

“Then it starts again.

“It’s like after you win a game. You have about two hours of just enjoying that result and then thoughts turn to the next match.

“That’s what it’s like with this January transfer window.

“Time moves fast.

“Two months before the window opens is not a long time.

Adam Webb surveys McDiarmid Park.
Adam Webb. Image: PPA.

“We keep in contact weekly and, of course, it will be good to talk face to face when Adam comes over.

“Firstly, it will be good to see him as a person.

“All the owners bring energy to the stadium when they come here.

“We have our plans – for new players and contract discussions – but we will keep them inside, as always.”

Conversation