Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone January transfer window plans

St Johnstone started formulating their plans for the January transfer window almost as soon as the summer one closed, according to Simo Valakari.

And potential mid-season recruitment business is sure to be on the agenda when owner, Adam Webb, arrives in Scotland at the end of the week.

Saints won’t be nearly as busy in the market as they were last January – or a few months ago for that matter.

But Valakari knows that football never stands still, even for a team at the top of a table.

“When the transfer window closes you only get about one week when you don’t have to think about bringing players in,” said the Finn.

“Then it starts again.

“It’s like after you win a game. You have about two hours of just enjoying that result and then thoughts turn to the next match.

“That’s what it’s like with this January transfer window.

“Time moves fast.

“Two months before the window opens is not a long time.

“We keep in contact weekly and, of course, it will be good to talk face to face when Adam comes over.

“Firstly, it will be good to see him as a person.

“All the owners bring energy to the stadium when they come here.

“We have our plans – for new players and contract discussions – but we will keep them inside, as always.”