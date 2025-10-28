Simo Valakari details new man v man challenge St Johnstone now face

Championship opponents have posed St Johnstone new tactical problems over recent weeks.

And Simo Valakari hopes that Saturday’s ruthless thrashing of Morton shows that he and his players are coming up with the right solutions.

Saints blew teams away in the early weeks, dominating the ball and the scoreline.

But big wins turned into narrow ones, and then draws turned into a defeat.

A distinct second phase of the season had taken form, with man to man marking at the heart of it.

Valakari admitted he would be comfortable matching-up against his free-flowing side in a similar manner were the boot on the other foot.

And, proof of that is the fact the most impressive victory the Perth side achieved under him in their Premiership relegation campaign was cut from that cloth.

Beating champions-elect, Celtic, at McDiarmid Park was arguably the shock result of last season’s top flight.

The next time the sides met, in a one-sided Scottish Cup semi-final, the Hoops showed how best to overcome that strategic obstacle, however.

And there’s now solid evidence Saints are starting to get to grips with their new exam paper after they followed up the poorest away performance of the season with the best.

Hopefully that bodes well for a third distinct chapter of their promotion push.

Expected change

“Opponents have changed the way they play against us,” said Valakari.

“That’s what you would expect.

“It’s not sustainable for a season but in a one-off game it is possible, which has happened.

“They are doing to us now, what we did to Celtic last season.

“We went totally man v man against them and just left one centre-back free to pick up the ball.

“With Adama (Sidibeh) and Makenzie (Kirk), one of them would go with a centre-back and the other would go with Callum McGregor.

“Everywhere else, whatever happened, we followed our player.

“That day we got one chance and took it.

“Opponents are now very much man-orientated and are following our players.

“They know we like to play with players in the pockets and things like that, finding a free pass.

“With man-marking done well, there is no free pass.

“That has been the biggest change.

“Before teams would face us and play their own game.

“That’s why it can look like we are just passing side to side – because there is no obvious free pass.

“With man to man marking the opposition want you to play a pass that isn’t on, you lose the ball and become vulnerable with the transition.”

Free on the ball

That’s the bad news. The good news is there are several ways to expose a man v man set-up.

“Someone is free on the ball somewhere,” added Valakari.

“If they have left one of our centre-backs free, that player needs to have a cool head and travel with the ball if there’s no pass on.

“At some point an opposition player will have to jump out of marking somebody else and then it’s a matter of finding this free player.

“It’s a problem we have been working to solve.

“You solve it by being more dynamic and having more rotations – taking a right-back all the way to their left side, for example.

“Ask the question – how far will you follow me?

“And when the pass is not on, we also need to prepare ourselves to play over the press and then have players arriving for the second ball to give us an overload in that moment.

“We can draw players in that way.

“Another way is to beat your man with dribbling.

“Then your player is gone and somebody else in their team needs to do something.

“If not, you just keep going.

“And if it happens when your opponent is deep you can shoot.”

Going direct pays off

Saints were far more direct at Cappielow than they had been in their previous games, completed less passes than their opponents and, for the first time this season, finished the game with a lower possession percentage (47%).

That all the above could be true and the visitors ran-out comfortable victors points to an altered approach paying off.

“We knew on this tight pitch it would not be easy,” said Valakari.

“Teams have adapted to our way of doing things and have tried to find the tools to stop us.

“The boys adapted very well at Morton.

“The first goal was a set-piece, very important.

“The other three goals – transition.

“The opponent is playing, we win the ball and we go vertically behind them when there is the space.

“I’m very happy that we can add this dangerous moment to our game.

“We needed to do it.”