St Johnstone boss identifies area of improvement for star pupil Jamie Gullan

Simo Valakari admires the former Raith Rovers attacker's football intelligence.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari with Jamie Gullan after a game.
Simo Valakari has been speaking with Jamie Gullan about adapting his game. Image: SNS.

Jamie Gullan has been a star player for St Johnstone in the early months of their promotion push.

He has also been a star pupil for head coach, Simo Valakari, off the pitch.

And the Perth boss believes the next stage in the former Raith Rovers forward’s career development is identifying how to adapt his game in the heat of the action as effectively as he does between fixtures.

“Jamie is such an honest player,” said Valakari.

“Sometimes he can even be too hard on himself.

“He expects a very high level all the time.

“When you analyse a game with him after it, he can tell you what went wrong, why it went wrong and what he should do in the future.

“He has very good football intelligence.

Jamie Gullan scores his second goal against Morton.
Jamie Gullan scores his second goal against Morton. Image: SNS.

“Now, what we are working on with him is to change things during the match if things aren’t going his way.

“If he struggles in the first half, how can he adapt to have more of an impact in the second half?

“I love working with him.

“And I like the cockiness and confidence he has in a good way.

“He’s got flair, and he wants goals and assists. But he knows he has to be selfless and hard-working for the team.”

Saints’ set-piece success

Gullan, whose double against Morton last weekend took him to eight goals for the season, also helped solve a problem that been hindering Saints in recent weeks – scoring from set-pieces.

Valakari put the 26-year-old on corner duty in Greenock, and the change was rewarded just a few minutes into the Cappielow contest when he dropped an out-swinging dead-ball on to the head of Cheick Diabate who powered it home.

Cheick Diabate heads home the opening goal.
Cheick Diabate heads home the opening goal. Image: SNS.

Saints didn’t score from a set-piece again, but Gullan’s delivery continued to be of a high standard from both sides of the pitch.

“The goals we scored were all good ones,” said Valakari.

“But it was definitely important that we got a set-piece goal.

“We’ve had so many corners and free-kicks but not been able to capitalise on them.

“Jamie was on corners earlier in the season and we decided to put him on them again.

“His delivery was excellent on Saturday.”

