St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals backstory to Jonathan Svedberg’s impressive return

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, had seen encouraging early autumn signs on the training ground that the Scottish football penny had dropped for Jonathan Svedberg.

That desire and dedication had been supplemented by deed.

And Saturday’s Perth career-high performance against Morton backed-up Valakari’s instinct that the Swede is a player worthy of his faith and patience.

Had Svedberg not been open to reshaping his skillset around the peculiar demands of a faster-paced and more physical game than he was used to in his homeland, there wouldn’t have been a reintroduction to the starting line-up for the most important game of the season.

The progress Valakari saw on the back pitches at McDiarmid Park resulted in him turning to the 26-year-old to fill what has become a bit of a problem position on the right of Saints’ midfield and attack.

There was nothing flashy about Svedberg’s Cappielow display, which was exactly to his head coach’s liking.

“I’ve said it many times that I really like Jonathan as a player,” said Valakari.

“But I’ve also said many times that this a special country in which to play football.

“Jonathan needed to adapt his game.

“I know Scandinavian football well. It is so different.

“You have time, you have space, nobody is stepping on your toes.

“For Jonathan, it has all started on the training ground.

“He has been more aggressive in training and showed more dynamism with his runs.

“I believe that you play as you train.

“He’s been showing that improvement for about a month now in training.

“And that was a very good performance on Saturday.

“Hopefully he can continue to show how good a player he is, as we have known all along inside our club.”

More to come

Valakari is confident that Svedberg will elevate his performance level further yet.

“Jonathan would be the first to admit that other performances haven’t been as productive as this one was on Saturday,” he said.

“I still believe that there are goals and assists in him and that they will come.

“What I have always liked is he has the qualities to be press-resistant.

“I know that he has all the actions you need in this league.

“You can’t rely on your positional sense that the game will come to you and feel your way into it.

“No, you have to get the game by the throat – run, tackle and be aggressive.

“You need to go to the game rather than the game going to you.

“That’s what Jonathan did on Saturday.

“I like when a player takes the challenge and realises he needs to adapt his game.

“He said to me in the summer: ‘I want to stay here, I want to be successful in this club and in Scottish football’.”