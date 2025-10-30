St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals backstory to Jonathan Svedberg’s impressive return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals backstory to Jonathan Svedberg’s impressive return

The Swede caught the eye in Saturday's emphatic victory over Morton.

By Eric Nicolson
Jonathan Svedberg prepares to receive a pass.
Jonathan Svedberg will hope Morton was his breakthrough performance for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, had seen encouraging early autumn signs on the training ground that the Scottish football penny had dropped for Jonathan Svedberg.

That desire and dedication had been supplemented by deed.

And Saturday’s Perth career-high performance against Morton backed-up Valakari’s instinct that the Swede is a player worthy of his faith and patience.

Had Svedberg not been open to reshaping his skillset around the peculiar demands of a faster-paced and more physical game than he was used to in his homeland, there wouldn’t have been a reintroduction to the starting line-up for the most important game of the season.

The progress Valakari saw on the back pitches at McDiarmid Park resulted in him turning to the 26-year-old to fill what has become a bit of a problem position on the right of Saints’ midfield and attack.

There was nothing flashy about Svedberg’s Cappielow display, which was exactly to his head coach’s liking.

Jonathan Svedberg before a game.
Jonathan Svedberg took his chance. Image: SNS.

“I’ve said it many times that I really like Jonathan as a player,” said Valakari.

“But I’ve also said many times that this a special country in which to play football.

“Jonathan needed to adapt his game.

“I know Scandinavian football well. It is so different.

“You have time, you have space, nobody is stepping on your toes.

“For Jonathan, it has all started on the training ground.

“He has been more aggressive in training and showed more dynamism with his runs.

“I believe that you play as you train.

“He’s been showing that improvement for about a month now in training.

“And that was a very good performance on Saturday.

“Hopefully he can continue to show how good a player he is, as we have known all along inside our club.”

More to come

Valakari is confident that Svedberg will elevate his performance level further yet.

“Jonathan would be the first to admit that other performances haven’t been as productive as this one was on Saturday,” he said.

“I still believe that there are goals and assists in him and that they will come.

“What I have always liked is he has the qualities to be press-resistant.

“I know that he has all the actions you need in this league.

“You can’t rely on your positional sense that the game will come to you and feel your way into it.

“No, you have to get the game by the throat – run, tackle and be aggressive.

“You need to go to the game rather than the game going to you.

“That’s what Jonathan did on Saturday.

“I like when a player takes the challenge and realises he needs to adapt his game.

“He said to me in the summer: ‘I want to stay here, I want to be successful in this club and in Scottish football’.”

