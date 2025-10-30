EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Wright breaks five-year silence on REAL reason he quit St Johnstone and reveals hall of fame pride

Tommy Wright once stumbled upon the perfect words to capture the essence of St Johnstone Football Club.

“There might be clubs with more money, bigger resources and a bigger support than St Johnstone but none with a bigger heart.”

They’ve been tarting up McDiarmid Park over the last few months and, if there are paint brushes still lying around, that’s the sort of slogan which should find its way onto a dressing room door or a tunnel wall.

At Perth Concert Hall on Saturday night, it will be the turn of St Johnstone Football Club to capture the essence of Tommy Wright.

No easy task. Certainly not squeezing it into 21 words.

Good luck to whoever is introducing perhaps Saints’ greatest ever manager to the stage, inducting him into their hall of fame.

The checklist is long.

There’s the trophy and the day in May, of course.

The European qualifications. The European nights.

The rebuilding of teams while maintaining improbably high standards.

The longevity.

The willingness – no, make that the appetite – to fight fire with fire in defence of his club, wherever an attack was coming from, and whoever was bringing it.

And there’s the legacy – bequeathing a group of players to his successor that would provide the body of a cup double squad. If you want to define ‘inheritance’, a manager’s last signing who didn’t even play for him, going on to score two Hampden final winners for the next man takes some beating.

St Johnstone supporters will welcome Wright back to their city with an embrace as wide as the Tay this weekend.

And, after being deprived a proper farewell when he stepped away five years ago, he’ll be reminded that bonds haven’t been weakened by absence.

‘Them and us’ mentality

“St Johnstone is different to the rest,” said Wright. “It is different.

“People stick together, and people work together. Getting that is more difficult than it sounds.

“There were no airs and graces in our dressing room. Nobody was bigger than anybody else at St Johnstone.

“I loved our mentality on the pitch and off it – that everybody was against us. It was music to my ears when people would keep saying we were favourites for relegation.

“I’d defend my players and my club to the hilt.

“I probably got a deep sense of satisfaction when we did get criticism because we used it. It played into my hands and our hands.

“In the dressing room it was them and us.

“That’s something that’s always been in me.

“I didn’t go to England until I was in my mid-20s. I was in a reserve team. I always felt I had to prove myself.

“That line I used about no clubs with a bigger heart probably does sum it all up.

“I didn’t write it down. With me, I just start talking, not knowing where I’ll end up.

“It was at the Tulloch Institute I came up with it – a supporters’ night.

“God love them, only St Johnstone could get away with serving stovies! They were great nights. Unbelievable nights.

“I might use it again on Saturday night. If I remember it!”

A pre-booked holiday with wife, Anne, meant Wright could only join last year’s 2014 Scottish Cup tribute dinner by video link.

Twelve months on, five others will join Wright in the latest batch of hall of fame inductees, his former captain, Steven Anderson, among them.

“Ando was unbelievable for me,” he said. “The number of appearances and obviously the goal in the cup final he’ll always be remembered for.

“He was outstanding. Him and Frazer (Wright) were a formidable partnership.

“Ando would put his head and body on the line for the football club, and everybody knows how much he loved a clean sheet.

“I’ve got so many memories of us winning but him effing and blinding if we’d conceded a goal.

“It’s a great trait to have as a defender and very few in the modern game have it.

“It goes without saying that I’m absolutely delighted and honoured to be inducted into St Johnstone’s hall of fame.

“When you’re playing and coaching, that’s not something you ever think might happen.

“You’re paid to do a job, you do it to the best of your ability, and hopefully you enjoy your time while it lasts.

“It’s not just recognition for me. It’s for all the players and staff who worked with me. Anne, as well obviously. She’s been such a big part of my career. And my dad and my brothers.

“Three goalkeepers (Wright, Sandy McLaren and Jim Donaldson) being inducted in one night must be unique.”

Three teams

When Wright reflects on his seven-year tenure his inclination is to emphasise the overall body of work rather than attempting to rank the headline moments.

“We achieved so much,” he said.

“People obviously talk about the cup all the time. And it was unbelievable. The icing on the cake.

“But there were so many other things I was proud of, like the last rebuild of the team.

“We brought the average age down from about 31 or 32 to 23, with nearly all Scottish players and some from our academy.

“The season after we won the cup and sold Stevie May was incredible – finishing fourth after scoring 30-odd goals.

“Those numbers usually end in relegation but that’s how good we were defensively and how determined we were to win games.

“Macca (Steven MacLean) is working with me at the Northern Ireland under-21s and he was saying recently – once we went 1-0 up we felt that was it, nobody would score against us.

“There were so many highs.

“We had three teams effectively.

“The second one was when we added the likes of Joe Shaughnessy and Danny Swanson.

“Then it was the younger one.

“We rebuilt it – still finishing eighth and seventh – and then everything was clicking when Covid came.

“Stevie was back and playing well with Callum Hendry. Ali McCann and Jason Kerr were improving. Liam Gordon was finding consistency.

“We were playing three at the back and Jamie McCart had helped us when we got him out of Inverness in the January.”

When you consider Wright always having St Johnstone’s reputation at the forefront of his mind, there were two aspects to it.

The first was challenging journalists, pundits, opposition managers, authorities, whoever it may be.

The second, after he left, was taking a tactical silence when his opinion was being sought on the club’s Premiership decline.

You won’t find a Saints crisis-themed interview, broadcast or written, given by Wright during the relegation season or indeed the two close escapes that preceded it.

‘Keep my counsel’

“I always feel that when you leave you have to let whatever is going to happen next happen,” he said.

“If we were having a bad time I wouldn’t have liked previous managers coming out and saying stuff.

“I had many requests to be interviewed and to go on podcasts but the timing wasn’t right.

“I’ve deliberately stayed away from that. I wanted to keep my counsel.

“St Johnstone results are still one of the first I look for and like everybody who wishes the club well, it was disappointing to see what happened.

“It did seem inevitable that it was going to happen in the end after a few seasons of things not going great.

“I do think going down could benefit the club.

“Simo (Valakari) has got the team playing well and doing well this season.

“You can tell that the supporters and the city are getting behind him.

“That’s so important for a club the size of St Johnstone.

“Hopefully they will come straight back up.

“This might be the reset the club needed to get it moving forward again.”

The May 2, 2020 announcement of Wright’s departure was a JFK moment no Saints fan will forget.

The joint club and departing manager statement was of the type that have become the norm in football – straight bats and hand-shakes.

Wright has now drawn back the curtains on a working relationship with “upstairs” that had irrevocably broken down, preventing him from staying in post for longer, as would have been his wish.

Writing on the wall

“I was there for nine years,” he said.

“In that time, Anne stayed back home in Northern Ireland.

“My mum wasn’t well, and her mum and dad weren’t great either.

“So, we spent a lot of time apart – which was our choice, I should say. It was nobody’s fault.

“That can catch up with you.

“And I just felt that I’d almost run my course as well.

“I was drained. It was difficult.

“We’d done a rebuild of the team – it took about 18 months, which was a bit longer than I thought.

“There were a couple of sticky patches during that period when the chairman (Steve Brown) backed me to the hilt in terms of my job never being under threat.

“But I knew I was leaving at the end of the season.

“Covid happened. Our game got called off on the Friday and I was back home by the following Tuesday.

“It all happened so quickly, meaning I wasn’t able to say proper farewells to players, staff and supporters.

“Looking back, I probably could have managed another season.

“But the final straw was changes had been made upstairs that didn’t sit right with me.

“Listen, the chairman had his faults, and I had my faults.

“We went hammer and tongs at times and I never thought it was a normal manager and chairman relationship.

“But I could trust him. He never lied to me once.

“He knows that I complained that he didn’t back me financially at times – I say that tongue in cheek.

“But he had my back in difficult times, and I knew that. I could trust him.

“But I couldn’t trust the people he brought in. I couldn’t work with them, and I couldn’t look them in the face.

“They did things that the chairman would never have done.

“That was the final straw. It’s the way I am.

“If I can’t trust you, I don’t work with you.

“I’m the same with staff I employ. Once I think the trust has gone, it’s time for them to go.

“Covid provided a period of time where I could have refreshed and got going again for at least another season – so that is my only regret.

“But those were the circumstances, and it wasn’t in my power to change them.

“The chairman knew there was no relationship with those people.

“He’d stepped back by then and it was a totally different dynamic.

“When people tell the players that they should report to them and not the manager that’s writing on the wall time.

“But it’s done, and I haven’t dwelled on negativity.

“I had the best time at St Johnstone.”

No mixed emotions

When Wright says that there were no ‘if onlys’ as he watched his one cup become two and then three under former assistant, Callum Davidson, he means it.

“I genuinely believed there was a very good team emerging when I left,” he recalled.

“Callum brought one or two in who helped it.

“(Craig) Conway was one. (Danny) McNamara did well and (Shaun) Rooney, who I signed, obviously took over from him in the second half of the season.

“That’s where you need a bit of luck in football – if McNamara had stayed maybe history would have been different.

“I knew they had potential to go on.

“Liam Gordon stayed fit and got better, Jason kicked on and Liam (Craig) had an Indian summer.

“There was no mix of emotions.

“It was my decision to leave. You can’t say: ‘Oh, I wish I’d stayed’.

“And Callum changed the system.

“We were playing a 3-5-2 and he went for a 3-4-3. Did that make a big difference? Maybe.

“You just don’t know what would have happened if I’d been the manager.

“You make your decision, and you move on.

“The only disappointment I had was for the players, Callum, the staff and the supporters – that they didn’t get to experience a proper cup final day and the open top bus after it.

“At the end of it all, that was my biggest feeling.

“The pride in winning is the same but there are memories that they didn’t get.”

Legacy at St Johnstone, enhanced and then squandered, was out of Wright’s control. Longevity wasn’t. And that’s where he finds his enduring pride and satisfaction.

“For me, my success was staying in the job as long as I did, swimming against the tide all that time,” he said.

“To keep going and going every week, every game and every year.

“It doesn’t happen very often.

“Stephen Robinson is maybe on his way to doing it at St Mirren now but being in one job for seven seasons at a small club, never in danger of relegation, achieving all the things we did, giving a lot to the fans, is pretty rare.

“That’s what St Johnstone was built on.

“I look back with nothing but fondness and I’m really looking forward to this weekend.”