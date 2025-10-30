EXCLUSIVE: Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright reveals shock star signing that slipped through the net

There wasn’t much room for error in the transfer market for Tommy Wright at St Johnstone.

In all his seven seasons in charge at McDiarmid Park, the club were achieving their league and cup success on one of the smallest budgets in the Premiership, sometimes the smallest.

The Northern Irishman’s signing record stood up to close scrutiny at the time and history has magnified further the quality of his recruitment work, particularly given the fact he didn’t have any staff to support him.

But even a Perth managerial great can point to one that got away.

And in Wright’s case, that’s Scotland and Birmingham City striker, Lyndon Dykes.

Livingston, rather than Saints, ended up signing the powerful forward from Queen of the South before making a £2 million profit when he was sold to Queens Park Rangers.

“Myself and the chairman are both to blame for that!” Wright recalled

“First, I wanted to sign Lyndon, but we wouldn’t pay the money.

“Then when the chairman did say I could have him, I didn’t think he’d done as well with Queen of the South that season, so we didn’t take him.

“So yeah, Lyndon Dykes did get away.

“But there’s not actually loads of others.

“I could be wrong, but I don’t think there’s another one that has come back to haunt me.”

Best signing

Wright hasn’t changed his mind on the best signing he made while Saints boss.

“I didn’t have a favourite player, despite what some of them might say!” he said.

“And I’m still saying Spoony (David Wotherspoon) was my best signing – even just because it will upset big Easty (Brian Easton)!

“They’re both still playing away, which is great to see.

“Paddy Cregg was the hardest one I released.

“Every time I see him, I tell him that.

“We won the cup, then there was the Sunday with the open top bus and on the Monday the players out of contract came in.

“Paddy was one of them.

“He was only released to give Scott Brown the chance to come through.

“Scott’s gone on to have a good career but not the Premiership career I thought he’d have.”

Jamie McCart is the answer to a St Johnstone quiz question.

And the deal to sign the future double-winner from Inverness Caledonian Thistle will forever remain ingrained in Wright’s mind.

“It cost us £17,500 to get him out of Inverness in the January,” he said.

“It’s not a number I’ll forget because Jamie was the only player I ever paid money for!

“I laugh when I hear Brendan (Rodgers) talking about a Honda Civic.

“If that’s the case, I think we didn’t even have a car and must have been using public transport!”

‘The St Johnstone way’

Wright added: “Signing Liam (Craig) for a second time summed up our recruitment.

“I didn’t get them all right.

“Most of the ones I got wrong were out of the windows when there was a bit of panic.

“We stayed away from first loans, boys who had eight clubs in six seasons. There were red flags. It was common sense basically.

“We had Jim McAlister and Rhys McCabe training with us at the same time as Liam.

“What tipped the scales for Liam was I knew what I was going to get.

“When you don’t have a big budget, you have to be so careful.

“I think I only used about 80 players in my whole time – it was about that total in eight months at Kilmarnock!

“We were built on being stable. It wasn’t very often we had to sign a lot of players in one window.”

Every pound having to be accounted for at McDiarmid Park made any little battle won all the sweeter.

“There was a new chief executive who asked me if there was anything I needed one year,” said Wright.

“I asked for a TV for my office, one for the players’ lounge and one for coaches’ room.

“Two had been put up on the wall and the third one was getting dragged down the corridor when the chairman came in.

“Next thing I know, it was being taken back to Tesco!

“They couldn’t take the other two back because they were up.

“But I did get the third one about a month later – after Stan (Harris) had tried to bring one in from his garage that didn’t work.

“That’s a perfect example of the St Johnstone way!”