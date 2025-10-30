EXCLUSIVE: Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright reveals shock star signing that slipped through the net

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

EXCLUSIVE: Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright reveals shock star signing that slipped through the net

The Northern Irishman has reflected on his McDiarmid Park transfer business.

Tommy Wright with one finger up.
Tommy Wright missed out on a future Scotland striker when he was St Johnstone boss. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

There wasn’t much room for error in the transfer market for Tommy Wright at St Johnstone.

In all his seven seasons in charge at McDiarmid Park, the club were achieving their league and cup success on one of the smallest budgets in the Premiership, sometimes the smallest.

The Northern Irishman’s signing record stood up to close scrutiny at the time and history has magnified further the quality of his recruitment work, particularly given the fact he didn’t have any staff to support him.

But even a Perth managerial great can point to one that got away.

And in Wright’s case, that’s Scotland and Birmingham City striker, Lyndon Dykes.

Livingston, rather than Saints, ended up signing the powerful forward from Queen of the South before making a £2 million profit when he was sold to Queens Park Rangers.

“Myself and the chairman are both to blame for that!” Wright recalled

“First, I wanted to sign Lyndon, but we wouldn’t pay the money.

Lyndon Dykes in action for Queen of the South.
St Johnstone had the chance to sign Lyndon Dykes. Image: SNS.

“Then when the chairman did say I could have him, I didn’t think he’d done as well with Queen of the South that season, so we didn’t take him.

“So yeah, Lyndon Dykes did get away.

“But there’s not actually loads of others.

“I could be wrong, but I don’t think there’s another one that has come back to haunt me.”

Best signing

Wright hasn’t changed his mind on the best signing he made while Saints boss.

“I didn’t have a favourite player, despite what some of them might say!” he said.

“And I’m still saying Spoony (David Wotherspoon) was my best signing – even just because it will upset big Easty (Brian Easton)!

“They’re both still playing away, which is great to see.

“Paddy Cregg was the hardest one I released.

“Every time I see him, I tell him that.

“We won the cup, then there was the Sunday with the open top bus and on the Monday the players out of contract came in.

“Paddy was one of them.

“He was only released to give Scott Brown the chance to come through.

“Scott’s gone on to have a good career but not the Premiership career I thought he’d have.”

Jamie McCart tackles Celtic's James Forrest.
Jamie McCart tackles Celtic’s James Forrest while playing for Tommy Wright. Image: SNS.

Jamie McCart is the answer to a St Johnstone quiz question.

And the deal to sign the future double-winner from Inverness Caledonian Thistle will forever remain ingrained in Wright’s mind.

“It cost us £17,500 to get him out of Inverness in the January,” he said.

“It’s not a number I’ll forget because Jamie was the only player I ever paid money for!

“I laugh when I hear Brendan (Rodgers) talking about a Honda Civic.

“If that’s the case, I think we didn’t even have a car and must have been using public transport!”

‘The St Johnstone way’

Wright added: “Signing Liam (Craig) for a second time summed up our recruitment.

“I didn’t get them all right.

“Most of the ones I got wrong were out of the windows when there was a bit of panic.

“We stayed away from first loans, boys who had eight clubs in six seasons. There were red flags. It was common sense basically.

“We had Jim McAlister and Rhys McCabe training with us at the same time as Liam.

“What tipped the scales for Liam was I knew what I was going to get.

Liam Craig and Tommy Wright.
Liam Craig and Tommy Wright. Image: SNS.

“When you don’t have a big budget, you have to be so careful.

“I think I only used about 80 players in my whole time – it was about that total in eight months at Kilmarnock!

“We were built on being stable. It wasn’t very often we had to sign a lot of players in one window.”

Every pound having to be accounted for at McDiarmid Park made any little battle won all the sweeter.

“There was a new chief executive who asked me if there was anything I needed one year,” said Wright.

“I asked for a TV for my office, one for the players’ lounge and one for coaches’ room.

“Two had been put up on the wall and the third one was getting dragged down the corridor when the chairman came in.

“Next thing I know, it was being taken back to Tesco!

“They couldn’t take the other two back because they were up.

“But I did get the third one about a month later – after Stan (Harris) had tried to bring one in from his garage that didn’t work.

“That’s a perfect example of the St Johnstone way!”

Conversation