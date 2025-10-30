St Johnstone boss gives big fitness update on key pair

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has confirmed that his two top scorers have both escaped serious injury and are likely to be available for Saturday’s clash with Airdrie.

Josh McPake and Jamie Gullan were taken off in the second half of last weekend’s victory over Morton, having been on the wrong end of late tackles.

Valakari hoped at the time that no significant damage had been inflicted on the forwards who scored three goals at Cappielow and now have a combined season’s total of 18.

And that has proved to be the case.

“Josh and Jamie are both OK and have been able to train normally,” the head coach reported.

“They were heavy challenges on Saturday.

“Luckily, they’re fine.”