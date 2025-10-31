St Johnstone boss reveals Stevie Mallan comeback plot twist

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has revealed that Stevie Mallan could soon be back in his first team squad – even if he hasn’t played a close-doors match.

The Finn is hoping to get a bounce game organised to gauge where Mallan, Bozo Mikulic and Louis Lloyd are on the comeback trail.

That the centre-half and striker, who have been out since February and July respectively, will need minutes under their belt before they are considered for Championship involvement is obvious.

But Mallan, who sustained a high ankle sprain against Morton two months ago, might be a different story.

“We’re still working on getting a bounce game for Bozo, Louis and Stevie,” said Valakari.

“For Stevie’s confidence in the ankle and his match fitness it would obviously be better that he plays a game before we welcome him back into a match-day squad.

“But he’s been out for the least amount of time so there is a possibility that he could go straight in and compete for a place.”