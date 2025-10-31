St Johnstone get Adama Sidibeh November Gambia news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone get Adama Sidibeh November Gambia news

The Perth striker has had a disrupted season for Saints due to international call-ups.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh sitting on the ground.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone will be without Adama Sidibeh later this month – even though The Gambia’s World Cup qualifying campaign is over.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry has decided to organise a friendly international for Tuesday, November 18.

And Sidibeh will be in the squad he selects for it.

That means the 27-year-old will be unavailable for Saints’ Championship clash with Queen’s Park three days earlier.

“The Gambia have a friendly match next month,” Perth boss, Simo Valakari, confirmed.

“Adama has been called up.

“It’s a Fifa international window so it doesn’t make a difference whether it’s a friendly or a competitive international.

Adama Sidibeh holds off a Morton defender.
Adama Sidibeh in action against Morton last weekend. Image: SNS.

“I understand why their coach has organised a game because they have been getting some good results and want to keep building momentum.

“We’ll think about what we do when it comes.

“We’ve got two games to play before that.

“It’s up to us to adapt.

“That’s why we have a squad. There are no excuses.”

Sidibeh has scored more goals for his country than his club this season.

He found the net four times in The Gambia’s recent World Cup double-header, with his only strike for Saints in the Championship coming against Raith Rovers in September.

The last time Valakari’s side were without Sidibeh, they could only draw 0-0 with Ross County.

More from St Johnstone FC

Stevie Mallan, smiling, before a game.
St Johnstone boss reveals Stevie Mallan comeback plot twist
Josh McPake and Jamie Gullan celebrate a goal.
St Johnstone boss gives big fitness update on key pair
Tommy Wright with one finger up.
EXCLUSIVE: Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright reveals shock star signing that slipped through…
Tommy Wright.
EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Wright breaks five-year silence on REAL reason he quit St Johnstone and…
Jonathan Svedberg prepares to receive a pass.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals backstory to Jonathan Svedberg's impressive return
Simo Valakari with Jamie Gullan after a game.
St Johnstone boss identifies area of improvement for star pupil Jamie Gullan
Simo Valakari issues an instruction at Cappielow.
Simo Valakari details new man v man challenge St Johnstone now face
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone January transfer window plans
6
Adama Sidibeh before St Johnstone played Airdrie.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh linked with English League One high-fliers
St Johnstone's Reece McAlear.
Reece McAlear: Why St Johnstone 'needed' Arbroath defeat

Conversation