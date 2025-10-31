St Johnstone get Adama Sidibeh November Gambia news

St Johnstone will be without Adama Sidibeh later this month – even though The Gambia’s World Cup qualifying campaign is over.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry has decided to organise a friendly international for Tuesday, November 18.

And Sidibeh will be in the squad he selects for it.

That means the 27-year-old will be unavailable for Saints’ Championship clash with Queen’s Park three days earlier.

“The Gambia have a friendly match next month,” Perth boss, Simo Valakari, confirmed.

“Adama has been called up.

“It’s a Fifa international window so it doesn’t make a difference whether it’s a friendly or a competitive international.

“I understand why their coach has organised a game because they have been getting some good results and want to keep building momentum.

“We’ll think about what we do when it comes.

“We’ve got two games to play before that.

“It’s up to us to adapt.

“That’s why we have a squad. There are no excuses.”

Sidibeh has scored more goals for his country than his club this season.

He found the net four times in The Gambia’s recent World Cup double-header, with his only strike for Saints in the Championship coming against Raith Rovers in September.

The last time Valakari’s side were without Sidibeh, they could only draw 0-0 with Ross County.