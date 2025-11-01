St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Perth club injury ‘first’

St Johnstone had a 2025 training ground first on Friday.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, was able to work with all his outfield players in a “full contact” session, as Bozo Mikulic, Louis Lloyd and Stevie Mallan took their latest steps forward on the comeback trail.

“Today was our first day when everybody was in full training without restrictions,” the Finn reported.

“It was full contact for Bozo, Louis and Stevie.

“Now we continue to work with them and see how quickly they progress.”

None of the three will be in the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Airdrie.

It’s be top of the Championship v bottom but the Perth side were desperate to hear the final whistle the last time they came up against the Diamonds.

‘Pushed our luck’

“Airdrie gave us one of the hardest spells of a game this season,” Valakari recalled.

“Maybe we pushed our luck in that match not to concede an equaliser.

“In this league there are unexpected narratives every week.

“Last weekend, Partick Thistle were flying and Raith were struggling but Raith won.

“Ayr drew with Queen’s Park despite playing against 10 men for most of the game.

“Arbroath had beaten us, and we were top, and then lost to Airdrie, who were bottom.

“Now Airdrie will believe that they can beat the team who were beaten by Arbroath.

“You cannot start thinking far ahead in the Championship.

“We respect every opponent and prepare for every opponent, but it is all about us.

“We’ve been good in most of our games and this needs to continue.

“It will be nice to play in our own stadium again but it’s not as if that makes it easier – the last two home games were draws.”