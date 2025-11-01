St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Perth club injury ‘first’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Perth club injury ‘first’

Training had a different look on Friday.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari, smiling before St Johnstone played Arbroath.
Simo Valakari had positive injury news to report. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone had a 2025 training ground first on Friday.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, was able to work with all his outfield players in a “full contact” session, as Bozo Mikulic, Louis Lloyd and Stevie Mallan took their latest steps forward on the comeback trail.

“Today was our first day when everybody was in full training without restrictions,” the Finn reported.

“It was full contact for Bozo, Louis and Stevie.

“Now we continue to work with them and see how quickly they progress.”

None of the three will be in the Saints squad for Saturday’s clash with Airdrie.

It’s be top of the Championship v bottom but the Perth side were desperate to hear the final whistle the last time they came up against the Diamonds.

‘Pushed our luck’

“Airdrie gave us one of the hardest spells of a game this season,” Valakari recalled.

“Maybe we pushed our luck in that match not to concede an equaliser.

“In this league there are unexpected narratives every week.

“Last weekend, Partick Thistle were flying and Raith were struggling but Raith won.

Simo Valakari celebrates in front of the St Johnstone fans at full-time.
Simo Valakari had a win to celebrate again last weekend. Image: SNS.

“Ayr drew with Queen’s Park despite playing against 10 men for most of the game.

“Arbroath had beaten us, and we were top, and then lost to Airdrie, who were bottom.

“Now Airdrie will believe that they can beat the team who were beaten by Arbroath.

“You cannot start thinking far ahead in the Championship.

“We respect every opponent and prepare for every opponent, but it is all about us.

“We’ve been good in most of our games and this needs to continue.

“It will be nice to play in our own stadium again but it’s not as if that makes it easier – the last two home games were draws.”

