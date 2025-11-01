St Johnstone star Josh McPake sets ambitious goals target

Josh McPake has been bold, fearless and ambitious for St Johnstone this season with stunning results.

And now the Perth club’s top scorer has reached a major milestone, he is happy to be bold, fearless and ambitious with a new target.

“Double figures was definitely one of my aims at the start of the season,” said McPake.

“Something I wanted to improve on was my numbers.

“I knew I could do better.

“I want to help the team and hitting high numbers does that.

“I’ve got 10 now and I’m looking at 20.

“That would be pretty good. I’d enjoy that.

“I’m always looking ahead.

“You should have a target.

“Then even if you don’t reach it, you’ve set yourself something high to aim for.

“I like setting personal targets – reach them and then go again.”

Helping Jamie Gullan

Having scored twice in the 4-0 victory over Morton last Saturday, Jamie Gullan is only two goals behind McPake on eight for the season.

And the winger knows he’s due his team-mate a favour.

“To be fair, Jamie has assisted me quite a few times now, so I think I owe him back,” said McPake.

“I said that to him after the weekend.

“It would be great for him to keep smashing the goals in as well.

“His two goals at the weekend were brilliant.

“If there are two or three players on me, we’ve got plenty of other boys who can show their qualities.”

Saints have been forced to reinvent their style of play to combat changing opposition tactics.

And that has meant McPake adapting his own game.

“Sometimes we need to go about it in different ways,” he said. “That includes me.

“Maybe I could go to my left a wee bit more – keep them thinking, keep them guessing.

“I’ve been trying to do that.

“Sometimes it’s hard, especially when there’s two on you.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had this level of attention from opponents before, not to this extent.

“Probably only when I was younger coming through.

“It does get tough at times.

“I got smashed last weekend just before I came off.

“But I knew that was going to happen.

“You just get a feeling when they start roughing you up.

“You think: ‘I’m going to get a smashing here at one point.’

“Lo and behold I did.

“Like I said, though, it should give the other lads more space, more time to show their qualities.

“They all did that last weekend. Hopefully that will be the case against Airdrie tomorrow.”