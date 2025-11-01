St Johnstone star Josh McPake sets ambitious goals target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Josh McPake sets ambitious goals target

The winger has already reached 10 for the season.

By Eric Nicolson
Josh McPake clapping his hands during a game.
Josh McPake. Image: SNS.

Josh McPake has been bold, fearless and ambitious for St Johnstone this season with stunning results.

And now the Perth club’s top scorer has reached a major milestone, he is happy to be bold, fearless and ambitious with a new target.

“Double figures was definitely one of my aims at the start of the season,” said McPake.

“Something I wanted to improve on was my numbers.

“I knew I could do better.

“I want to help the team and hitting high numbers does that.

“I’ve got 10 now and I’m looking at 20.

Josh McPake scores St Johnstone's third goal at Morton.
Josh McPake scores St Johnstone’s third goal at Morton. Image: SNS.

“That would be pretty good. I’d enjoy that.

“I’m always looking ahead.

“You should have a target.

“Then even if you don’t reach it, you’ve set yourself something high to aim for.

“I like setting personal targets – reach them and then go again.”

Helping Jamie Gullan

Having scored twice in the 4-0 victory over Morton last Saturday, Jamie Gullan is only two goals behind McPake on eight for the season.

And the winger knows he’s due his team-mate a favour.

“To be fair, Jamie has assisted me quite a few times now, so I think I owe him back,” said McPake.

“I said that to him after the weekend.

“It would be great for him to keep smashing the goals in as well.

“His two goals at the weekend were brilliant.

Josh McPake with Jamie Gullan after the latter scored against Morton.
Josh McPake and Jamie Gullan are both scoring plenty of goals. Image: SNS.

“If there are two or three players on me, we’ve got plenty of other boys who can show their qualities.”

Saints have been forced to reinvent their style of play to combat changing opposition tactics.

And that has meant McPake adapting his own game.

“Sometimes we need to go about it in different ways,” he said. “That includes me.

“Maybe I could go to my left a wee bit more – keep them thinking, keep them guessing.

“I’ve been trying to do that.

“Sometimes it’s hard, especially when there’s two on you.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had this level of attention from opponents before, not to this extent.

“Probably only when I was younger coming through.

“It does get tough at times.

“I got smashed last weekend just before I came off.

“But I knew that was going to happen.

“You just get a feeling when they start roughing you up.

“You think: ‘I’m going to get a smashing here at one point.’

“Lo and behold I did.

“Like I said, though, it should give the other lads more space, more time to show their qualities.

“They all did that last weekend. Hopefully that will be the case against Airdrie tomorrow.”

