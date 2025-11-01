St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari thrilled for hat-trick hero Adama Sidibeh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari thrilled for hat-trick hero Adama Sidibeh

Saints beat the bottom side in the division, Airdrie, 3-0.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh with the match ball.
Adama Sidibeh scored all three goals against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari was overjoyed to see Adama Sidibeh score the “perfect” hat-trick.

The striker has been a crucial part of Saints’ surge to the top of the Championship table but only had one league goal to his name.

That changed against Airdrie, with Sidibeh scoring his first professional hat-trick – one with his head, one with his right foot and one with his left.

The Gambian international had been an unsung hero of the Perth side’s promotion push but this was the day he grabbed all the glory.

“Strikers want to score,” said Valakari.

“When the goals aren’t coming there were two choices for Adama.

“One was to feel sorry for himself.

“The other was to do something else for the team.

“That’s what he has done – running so much, being an outlet and making it difficult for our opponents.

“He has helped us so much.

“That’s why I’m so pleased that he has got these goals.

“It was the perfect hat-trick.

“I told him he has the talent, and the goals would come.

“Of course, I’m so happy he has got his rewards now.

“It was great to see the joy on his face.”

The St Johnstone players congratulate Adama Sidibeh after he opened the scoring.
The St Johnstone players congratulate Adama Sidibeh after he opened the scoring. Image: SNS.

Valakari added: “The first goal was all Adama.

“He was fouled, he recognised we could play quickly, played it to Liam, sprinted into the box and a lot needed to be done to get that header in the corner.

“Adama is very popular in our dressing room.

“It was pure happiness for him.

“Everyone felt his pain when he wasn’t scoring but his head never went down.

“That’s why everyone is so pleased for him now.”

Back to back wins

That’s seven goals scored in two games for Saints, with none conceded.

But Airdrie posed a different threat than Morton had seven days ago.

“Airdrie play some good football,” said Valakari.

“I can really see what they’re trying to do.

“We prepared for their round the corner passes, playing inside us.

“They had the best chance at the start from a long-throw and Toby (Steward) made a great save.

“We were still maybe a bit too much in the mood of the Morton game – trying to go behind their defence too fast.

“That meant we lost a bit of control.

“We changed our pressing structure a bit at half-time and the second half was better for us.

“The boys gave a very solid and professional display. We were in control and scored two more goals.

“Clean sheet, three goals and a strong second half performance.”

Airdrie start well

You wouldn’t have known who was top of the league and who was bottom in the early stages of the game.

Twice Airdrie came close to breaking the deadlock before the 15-minute mark.

First, Cammy Cooper, who scored against Saints the last time the teams met, forced an excellent low save out of Toby Steward from a cut-back to the penalty spot.

Then, Chris Mochrie dragged an angled shot past the post after a ball was slipped through the middle for him.

Saints didn’t merit their lead when they scored on 25 minutes – but it was an excellent goal that put them in front.

Sidibeh took a quick free-kick in the middle of the pitch, playing a pass wide to Liam Smith.

Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-0.
Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

The right-back then delivered a cross into the box and the Gambian international sent a powerful downward header into the back of the net.

Sidibeh scored his second goal on 53 minutes – a straightforward side-foot finish into the net after Jamie Gullan squared it for him.

Then he completed his hat-trick, and sealed the victory, 20 minutes later by finding the bottom corner with a low left foot strike.

