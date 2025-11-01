Airdrie boss reveals St Johnstone’s new threat from the RIGHT

Airdrie caretaker boss, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, thought his team did a good job of containing St Johnstone’s star man, Josh McPake.

But he pinpointed the league leaders’ RIGHT side as a new danger area for Saints’ Championship opponents.

The Perth team beat the Diamonds 3-0 to preserve their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Adama Sidibeh grabbed the headlines with his first professional hat-trick.

And there were other unsung heroes who shone, according to Taylor-Sinclair.

“I feel St Johnstone did the basics really well,” he said.

“That’s why they’re top of the league.

“We wanted to high-press them from goal-kicks and I felt that worked.

“But then it’s when they get past that stage you’ve got to deal with their rotations.

“They do it so well, with the right-back going high and Svedberg coming in.

“That’s when it’s about doing your basics – communication and tracking runners – and we probably didn’t do that well enough.”

He added: “St Johnstone have got threats from all over.

“Maybe for 10 minutes in the first half, Cole (McKinnon) was having problems with McPake.

“But he got to grips with it.

“He had got Deano (Dean McMaster) and Gav (Gavin Gallagher) helping him.

“But then you shut him down and you’ve got Sidibeh to deal with.

“And in (Jason) Holt and (Reece) McAlear they’ve got Premiership players in my opinion.”