Airdrie boss reveals St Johnstone’s new threat from the RIGHT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Airdrie boss reveals St Johnstone’s new threat from the RIGHT

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair believes shackling Josh McPake is not enough to keep Saints quiet.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone celebrate one of their goals.
St Johnstone beat Airdrie convincingly. Image: SNS.

Airdrie caretaker boss, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, thought his team did a good job of containing St Johnstone’s star man, Josh McPake.

But he pinpointed the league leaders’ RIGHT side as a new danger area for Saints’ Championship opponents.

The Perth team beat the Diamonds 3-0 to preserve their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Adama Sidibeh grabbed the headlines with his first professional hat-trick.

And there were other unsung heroes who shone, according to Taylor-Sinclair.

“I feel St Johnstone did the basics really well,” he said.

“That’s why they’re top of the league.

“We wanted to high-press them from goal-kicks and I felt that worked.

“But then it’s when they get past that stage you’ve got to deal with their rotations.

“They do it so well, with the right-back going high and Svedberg coming in.

“That’s when it’s about doing your basics – communication and tracking runners – and we probably didn’t do that well enough.”

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair on the McDiarmid Park touchline.
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair. Image: SNS.

He added: “St Johnstone have got threats from all over.

“Maybe for 10 minutes in the first half, Cole (McKinnon) was having problems with McPake.

“But he got to grips with it.

“He had got Deano (Dean McMaster) and Gav (Gavin Gallagher) helping him.

“But then you shut him down and you’ve got Sidibeh to deal with.

“And in (Jason) Holt and (Reece) McAlear they’ve got Premiership players in my opinion.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh with the match ball.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari thrilled for hat-trick hero Adama Sidibeh
Josh McPake clapping his hands during a game.
St Johnstone star Josh McPake sets ambitious goals target
Simo Valakari, smiling before St Johnstone played Arbroath.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Perth club injury 'first'
Adama Sidibeh sitting on the ground.
St Johnstone get Adama Sidibeh November Gambia news
Stevie Mallan, smiling, before a game.
St Johnstone boss reveals Stevie Mallan comeback plot twist
Josh McPake and Jamie Gullan celebrate a goal.
St Johnstone boss gives big fitness update on key pair
Tommy Wright with one finger up.
EXCLUSIVE: Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright reveals shock star signing that slipped through…
Tommy Wright.
EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Wright breaks five-year silence on REAL reason he quit St Johnstone and…
Jonathan Svedberg prepares to receive a pass.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals backstory to Jonathan Svedberg's impressive return
Simo Valakari with Jamie Gullan after a game.
St Johnstone boss identifies area of improvement for star pupil Jamie Gullan

Conversation