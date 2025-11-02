St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gives transfer speculation verdict

Adama Sidibeh has pledged to have tunnel vision in St Johnstone’s promotion bid.

The Perth striker lost his focus last season, according to boss, Simo Valakari, with summer transfer speculation having an adverse impact on his output in Saints’ relegation campaign.

Talk of interest from England has begun again in the wake of Sidibeh scoring four goals while on international duty with The Gambia.

And now that he’s notched a Championship hat-trick to secure the McDiarmid Park side a 3-0 victory over Airdrie, more clubs may well be linked with him in the run-up to the January transfer window opening.

But Sidibeh insisted that this time there will be no distractions.

“I won’t look at what is in the media,” he said.

“I will just focus on football, football, football.

“I don’t want what happened to me last year to happen again.

“Playing football is what I love and that is all I will concentrate on.”

Improving on international duty

Sidibeh has already been called up twice for his country during the season, with the October camp meaning he missed one Saints game and was only able to make the bench for another.

In a couple of weeks, a Gambia friendly against Kuwait will rule him out of the clash with Queen’s Park.

Sidibeh, though, stressed that he comes back from international duty a better player for his club.

“It’s not easy with all the travel involved in both directions,” he said.

“There are times when it can be a bit exhausting.

“But I’m getting more used to it.

“Also, I know that when I am away, we have such a strong squad that it will be a challenge when I come back.

“But it is a big honour to play for your country.

“It is what it is.

“I always follow the games while I’m away – I have such a lot of love for this team.

“This is where I’ve started my professional career so the love I have is strong.

“Scoring goals with The Gambia has helped me for St Johnstone.

“I’m playing with and against very good, experienced players – some who have played in the Premier League.

“I do think the international games are helping me a lot.”

Perfect hat-trick

It certainly appeared that way on Saturday, when Sidibeh scored the ‘perfect’ hat-trick – header, right-foot and left-foot.

“I’m really happy to score my first professional hat-trick,” he said.

“I can’t remember when I last scored one to be honest.

“I’ve scored two at a time quite a lot, but not three.

“The first goal was probably the most pleasing one.

“After that my confidence grew.

“It’s great to get that belief back again.

“Now I want to keep it going against Dunfermline next week.

“As a striker it is tough when you’re not scoring.

“If you don’t get goals in my position, you’re never completely happy.

“But the team winning is always the most important thing, whoever scores.

“To be a team player is great.

“But I’m delighted to be a goal-scorer again.”