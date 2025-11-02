St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gives transfer speculation verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gives transfer speculation verdict

Saturday's hat-trick hero has already been linked with a January move.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh gets a hug from his manager.
Image: SNS.

Adama Sidibeh has pledged to have tunnel vision in St Johnstone’s promotion bid.

The Perth striker lost his focus last season, according to boss, Simo Valakari, with summer transfer speculation having an adverse impact on his output in Saints’ relegation campaign.

Talk of interest from England has begun again in the wake of Sidibeh scoring four goals while on international duty with The Gambia.

And now that he’s notched a Championship hat-trick to secure the McDiarmid Park side a 3-0 victory over Airdrie, more clubs may well be linked with him in the run-up to the January transfer window opening.

But Sidibeh insisted that this time there will be no distractions.

“I won’t look at what is in the media,” he said.

“I will just focus on football, football, football.

“I don’t want what happened to me last year to happen again.

“Playing football is what I love and that is all I will concentrate on.”

Improving on international duty

Sidibeh has already been called up twice for his country during the season, with the October camp meaning he missed one Saints game and was only able to make the bench for another.

In a couple of weeks, a Gambia friendly against Kuwait will rule him out of the clash with Queen’s Park.

Sidibeh, though, stressed that he comes back from international duty a better player for his club.

“It’s not easy with all the travel involved in both directions,” he said.

“There are times when it can be a bit exhausting.

“But I’m getting more used to it.

“Also, I know that when I am away, we have such a strong squad that it will be a challenge when I come back.

“But it is a big honour to play for your country.

Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 3-0.
Image: SNS.

“It is what it is.

“I always follow the games while I’m away – I have such a lot of love for this team.

“This is where I’ve started my professional career so the love I have is strong.

“Scoring goals with The Gambia has helped me for St Johnstone.

“I’m playing with and against very good, experienced players – some who have played in the Premier League.

“I do think the international games are helping me a lot.”

Perfect hat-trick

It certainly appeared that way on Saturday, when Sidibeh scored the ‘perfect’ hat-trick – header, right-foot and left-foot.

“I’m really happy to score my first professional hat-trick,” he said.

“I can’t remember when I last scored one to be honest.

“I’ve scored two at a time quite a lot, but not three.

“The first goal was probably the most pleasing one.

Adama Sidibeh scores to make it 1-0.
Image: SNS.

“After that my confidence grew.

“It’s great to get that belief back again.

“Now I want to keep it going against Dunfermline next week.

“As a striker it is tough when you’re not scoring.

“If you don’t get goals in my position, you’re never completely happy.

“But the team winning is always the most important thing, whoever scores.

“To be a team player is great.

“But I’m delighted to be a goal-scorer again.”

Conversation