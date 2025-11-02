Is St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh transforming his game like Theo Bair – this time BEFORE he leaves Perth?

Top of the Championship v bottom of the Championship produced the result most people expected at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

As did second top v second bottom in Glasgow for that matter.

It’s a case of ‘as you were’ after a couple of emphatic results in the title race, with Saints and Partick Thistle winning by a combined total of 8-0.

Courier Sport analyses the Perth action and assesses the significance of a hat-trick hero’s contribution to the cause.

A different problem to solve

Airdrie aren’t your typical 10th placed team.

The last half-hour of their home fixture against Saints, when they got some joy out of aggression, confrontation and second ball scraps, doesn’t characterise what they’re about.

Under Rhys McCabe, Danny Lennon and now caretaker boss, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, their DNA is passing it out from the back, playing their way up the pitch and attempting to out-football their opponents.

You can make an argument that they would be better served in a relegation battle to be more ‘old Airdrie’ than ‘new Airdrie’ but, with this set of players, that’s not a style change you can make while the car is moving.

In theory, they are the perfect opponent for Simo Valakari’s side because everything the Diamonds do, Saints do better.

Or should.

The first half showed, however, that since that game in Lanarkshire on a Tuesday night in September, Saints have become hard-wired for a different type of contest.

To varying degrees, Queen’s Park, Ayr United, Ross County, Arbroath and Morton forced a tactical change to make St Johnstone a team that looked to turn the opposition quickly, with turnover ball more important than safe possession.

Once Saints got to grips with the fact that this was a bit of a throwback contest to the beginning of the season, when they got their joy from out-manoeuvring opponents who weren’t suffocating them, they enjoyed the sort of control that made for a stress-free second half.

Valakari observed that his players were “too much in the mood of the Morton game” in the early stages.

Having successfully flicked a switch, they’ll probably need to get back into that mindset because it’s a trip to East End Park next and Dunfermline enjoyed their best spell of football against Saints when they got touch tight.

The hat-trick hero

A ‘perfect’ hat-trick doesn’t come along too often.

St Johnstone fans have been casting their minds back to the last one and it looks like it was scored by Peter MacDonald in 2009 against Motherwell.

Some very good, two-footed strikers have played for the Perth club since ‘Peaso’ earned Saints a Boxing Day win at Fir Park, so it’s quite the accolade for Adama Sidibeh that he has found the net with his right foot, left foot and head.

More important than the kudos of a centre-forward’s answer to a 147 or a nine-darter is the elevation in The Gambian’s game that this represents.

This was a complete number nine display.

You would have to say it was unexpected, purely because we had all become accustomed to Sidibeh’s contribution to the team being measured in hold-up play, winning headers, non-stop running and creating opportunities for others.

Basically, more graft than glory.

The graft was still there – he charged down the Airdrie goalkeeper within 10 seconds.

But Sidibeh’s individual performance had so much more to commend it than sweat and effort.

It had quick-thinking – the free-kick that led to the first goal.

It had technique – the headed finish after he burst into the box was far more difficult than he made it look.

It had composure – the second goal had definite ‘snatch’ potential, which has been a Sidibeh trait in the past.

And it had precision – the third required Jamie Gullan-esque accuracy with his left foot.

All told, the quality of this hat-trick made the fact that Sidibeh only had one league goal to his name before Saturday, and hadn’t scored at McDiarmid since February, seem preposterous.

Saints fans are still scarred by the memory of Theo Bair regenerating from a striker who was a million miles away from the description ‘prolific’ while he was at their club, only to become a goal-scoring machine once he joined Motherwell.

Maybe this time, the centre-forward pigeon-holed as an athletic provider and facilitator will be transformed into a lethal finisher in front of their own eyes rather than those of another set of supporters.

Sharing the burden

As Valakari observed, the primary emotion in the Saints dressing room for their match-winning team-mate was pure joy.

Sidibeh’s rewards were earned the hard way.

Now that the dust has settled, it’s the impact on this St Johnstone team’s title ambitions that will excite his head coach.

Not that long ago, if Josh McPake didn’t score, Saints didn’t score. Or win.

It was significant that Airdrie caretaker manager, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, referenced the right side of the hosts’ attack after Saturday’s match.

“You’ve got to deal with their rotations,” he said. “They do it so well, with the right-back going high and Svedberg coming in.”

That’s a significant change.

It’s ironic that by instructing the player who has filled that problem right flank position in the last two games, Jonathan Svedberg, to operate centrally a lot of the time has made the team more balanced than it has ever been.

That speaks to the importance of the right-back, Liam Smith, providing width, and also speaks to detailed training ground work.

Combine that with the new layer to Sidibeh’s game and you have a situation whereby an opposition head coach now has a much more complicated defensive gameplan to put in place to shutdown St Johnstone.

Doubling up on McPake won’t be enough.