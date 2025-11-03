Portsmouth chief opens up on Toby Steward St Johnstone loan ‘frustration’ and plans for NEXT season

Portsmouth’s sporting director, Rich Hughes, has admitted there was an element of “frustration” in Toby Steward’s loan move to St Johnstone.

The EFL Championship club, who subsequently did further transfer business with Saints to buy Makenzie Kirk on deadline day, let Steward leave England to get regular game-time north of the border.

The move has worked out brilliantly for all three parties.

Steward has been a key part of Saints’ early-season surge to the top of the Championship.

His solitary off-day was the defeat at Arbroath last month, but that was sandwiched by by back-to-back clean sheets on either side.

Saints ended up comfortable winners against Airdrie on Saturday.

However, Simo Valakari’s team needed Steward to make a superb first minute save to prevent them falling behind.

The 20-year-old’s impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed among Portsmouth supporters, with Hughes asked at a fans’ conference what plans they have from him next season.

“We’re delighted with what he’s been doing,” said Hughes.

“We’re keeping tabs on St Johnstone and speak to his goalkeeping coach up there a lot.

“Joe Prodomo (Portsmouth goalie coach) is in constant dialogue with him.

“Toby comes down to see his family a lot, so we keep in touch with him here when he does.

“Joe does Zoom calls with him up in Scotland to assess his games.”

‘Great club’

Hughes added: “There was some surprise and frustration – with full respect to St Johnstone – that a club higher up the chain didn’t come in for him.

“But they’re a team who are really competitive, and want to get promoted.

“It’s a great club for him to be at.

“We wanted to remove the obstacles for his development.

“That’s why we signed an extra goalkeeper – if we had fewer in the squad, that would’ve prevented Toby going out on loan, or we might have needed to recall him.

“We’ve been really pleased with his development.

“Where do we see him next year? I don’t know at this stage.”