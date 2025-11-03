Portsmouth chief opens up on Toby Steward St Johnstone loan ‘frustration’ and plans for NEXT season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Portsmouth chief opens up on Toby Steward St Johnstone loan ‘frustration’ and plans for NEXT season

The 20-year-old has been a star in Simo Valakari's team.

By Eric Nicolson
Toby Steward throws the ball out.
Toby Steward has been a big success with St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Portsmouth’s sporting director, Rich Hughes, has admitted there was an element of “frustration” in Toby Steward’s loan move to St Johnstone.

The EFL Championship club, who subsequently did further transfer business with Saints to buy Makenzie Kirk on deadline day, let Steward leave England to get regular game-time north of the border.

The move has worked out brilliantly for all three parties.

Steward has been a key part of Saints’ early-season surge to the top of the Championship.

His solitary off-day was the defeat at Arbroath last month, but that was sandwiched by by back-to-back clean sheets on either side.

Saints ended up comfortable winners against Airdrie on Saturday.

However, Simo Valakari’s team needed Steward to make a superb first minute save to prevent them falling behind.

The 20-year-old’s impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed among Portsmouth supporters, with Hughes asked at a fans’ conference what plans they have from him next season.

Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward.
Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward after a win over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“We’re delighted with what he’s been doing,” said Hughes.

“We’re keeping tabs on St Johnstone and speak to his goalkeeping coach up there a lot.

“Joe Prodomo (Portsmouth goalie coach) is in constant dialogue with him.

“Toby comes down to see his family a lot, so we keep in touch with him here when he does.

“Joe does Zoom calls with him up in Scotland to assess his games.”

‘Great club’

Hughes added: “There was some surprise and frustration – with full respect to St Johnstone – that a club higher up the chain didn’t come in for him.

“But they’re a team who are really competitive, and want to get promoted.

“It’s a great club for him to be at.

“We wanted to remove the obstacles for his development.

“That’s why we signed an extra goalkeeper – if we had fewer in the squad, that would’ve prevented Toby going out on loan, or we might have needed to recall him.

“We’ve been really pleased with his development.

“Where do we see him next year? I don’t know at this stage.”

