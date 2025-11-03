St Johnstone owner Adam Webb gives huge Simo Valakari contract update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb gives huge Simo Valakari contract update

The chairman's summer faith in his head coach has been vindicated.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari celebrates a St Johnstone goal.
Simo Valakari may soon sign a contract extension. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, is confident that Simo Valakari will soon sign a new contract.

The American lawyer gave the McDiarmid Park head coach his full backing at the end of last season, despite the fact Saints dropped out of the Premiership on his watch.

Webb’s faith in Valakari has been repaid by an impressive rebuild of the first team squad in the summer, and an even more impressive run of results that has taken the Perth club to the top of the Championship.

When the Finn replaced Craig Levein last September, he signed a contract through to 2027.

Moves have already been made to give Valakari a new deal, with significant progress made while the Saints chairman has been in Scotland over the last few days.

And Webb is optimistic about an imminent conclusion to those talks.

“There’s no doubt that Simo has impressed everyone,” he said.

“He’s a big part of the community in Perth.

“The results on the pitch are now aligned with his character, his devotion to our fan base and the community.

Adam Webb surveys McDiarmid Park.
Adam Webb. Image: PPA.

“There’s absolutely no scope for any doubt about Simo on either front.

“We always knew he was a great character and leader, who had passion for our club and a strong belief in building community connections.

“All the things that weren’t about football results were perfect, even last season.

“Now you can marry the results to everything that was good about Simo off the pitch.

“I think it totally vindicates the faith we had in Simo at the end of last season.

“Long may it continue.”

‘Very good odds’

Webb, who saw Saints beat Airdrie on Saturday and will be at East End Park for the clash with Dunfermline, added: “Simo knows that we want him to stay here a long time.

“We would like to do that – no question.

“I’m sure that will happen.

“Simo has made it very clear that this is a project he’s going to finish.

“I think there are very good odds on him signing an extended contract.

“Obviously, you can never presume anything, but we want it to happen.

“And Simo has made it clear that this is his club and he wants to see it through.

“I think me being over here for the week can quicken that process.

“Simo and I had dinner on Sunday night – we had a great conversation.

“We’ll continue to talk throughout the week, and we’ll have dinner next Sunday night.

“That’s our tradition after the games.

“We’ll absolutely be discussing a new contract – what’s best for him and what’s best for the club.

“Because of his dedication and commitment to us and our excitement and commitment to him, that would make a lot of sense.”

So far so good

Webb is well aware that Saints are a substantial distance from completing the first part of their project – promotion back to the top-flight.

“If you drew up a wish at the start of the season you’d be pretty much where we are just now,” he said.

“But we need to be grounded and don’t want to be too optimistic.

“I’m pleased with where we are, but we know there’s a long way to go.

Simo Valakari celebrates the win over Airdrie with his players.
Simo Valakari celebrates Saturday’s win over Airdrie with his players. Image: SNS.

“There will be rough times ahead.

“We’ll get injuries to players because the odds are that’ll happen throughout the season.

“This is a good league, a tough league with a lot of good clubs.

“But we’ve made a good start and long may it continue.”

Conversation