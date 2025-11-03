St Johnstone owner Adam Webb gives huge Simo Valakari contract update

St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, is confident that Simo Valakari will soon sign a new contract.

The American lawyer gave the McDiarmid Park head coach his full backing at the end of last season, despite the fact Saints dropped out of the Premiership on his watch.

Webb’s faith in Valakari has been repaid by an impressive rebuild of the first team squad in the summer, and an even more impressive run of results that has taken the Perth club to the top of the Championship.

When the Finn replaced Craig Levein last September, he signed a contract through to 2027.

Moves have already been made to give Valakari a new deal, with significant progress made while the Saints chairman has been in Scotland over the last few days.

And Webb is optimistic about an imminent conclusion to those talks.

“There’s no doubt that Simo has impressed everyone,” he said.

“He’s a big part of the community in Perth.

“The results on the pitch are now aligned with his character, his devotion to our fan base and the community.

“There’s absolutely no scope for any doubt about Simo on either front.

“We always knew he was a great character and leader, who had passion for our club and a strong belief in building community connections.

“All the things that weren’t about football results were perfect, even last season.

“Now you can marry the results to everything that was good about Simo off the pitch.

“I think it totally vindicates the faith we had in Simo at the end of last season.

“Long may it continue.”

‘Very good odds’

Webb, who saw Saints beat Airdrie on Saturday and will be at East End Park for the clash with Dunfermline, added: “Simo knows that we want him to stay here a long time.

“We would like to do that – no question.

“I’m sure that will happen.

“Simo has made it very clear that this is a project he’s going to finish.

“I think there are very good odds on him signing an extended contract.

“Obviously, you can never presume anything, but we want it to happen.

“And Simo has made it clear that this is his club and he wants to see it through.

“I think me being over here for the week can quicken that process.

“Simo and I had dinner on Sunday night – we had a great conversation.

“We’ll continue to talk throughout the week, and we’ll have dinner next Sunday night.

“That’s our tradition after the games.

“We’ll absolutely be discussing a new contract – what’s best for him and what’s best for the club.

“Because of his dedication and commitment to us and our excitement and commitment to him, that would make a lot of sense.”

So far so good

Webb is well aware that Saints are a substantial distance from completing the first part of their project – promotion back to the top-flight.

“If you drew up a wish at the start of the season you’d be pretty much where we are just now,” he said.

“But we need to be grounded and don’t want to be too optimistic.

“I’m pleased with where we are, but we know there’s a long way to go.

“There will be rough times ahead.

“We’ll get injuries to players because the odds are that’ll happen throughout the season.

“This is a good league, a tough league with a lot of good clubs.

“But we’ve made a good start and long may it continue.”