St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals Aaron Essel career plan after Texas loan ends

The midfielder hasn't played for Saints since January.

By Eric Nicolson
Aaron Essel in action for North Texas.
Aaron Essel's American loan has come to an end. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel, will return to McDiarmid Park next month, Simo Valakari has confirmed.

The Ghana international joined North Texas on loan in April for their MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

That season came to a conclusion last month, when the FC Dallas feeder club lost their play-off quarter-final.

The 20-year-old, who is under contract with Saints until the summer of 2027, had a clause negotiated into his loan deal that allowed North Texas to make the move permanent for a six-figure fee.

Courier Sport understands they have decided not to buy Essel, meaning Valakari will now welcome him back into his promotion-seeking squad.

St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel on the training ground. Image: SNS.

“Aaron played through the summer, so he’ll be on holiday now for a few weeks,” said the Finn.

“He’ll come back here in December then we’ll see where we are.

“Aaron will be treated the same as all our players.

“Everything starts from zero.”

Wonder goal

Injuries disrupted Essel’s time in America.

When fit, he was a regular starter, and he also picked up his first full Ghana cap in that time.

Deployed predominantly as a central midfielder, Essel scored a stunning 30-yard goal in August against St Louis City.

“Aaron missed some games through injury so never properly got full rhythm, which was a shame,” said Valakari, who decided not to recall his young player in the summer.

“He played midfield and scored a wonder goal.

“Let’s see what happens in December.”

Conversation