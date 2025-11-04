St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari responds to Adam Webb update on new contract

Simo Valakari felt he “belonged” at St Johnstone from the first day he walked through the front door at McDiarmid Park.

And after a year in his head coach post, the Finn’s commitment to the long-term Perth project is stronger than ever.

Saints owner, Adam Webb, revealed this week that talks have begun to extend Valakari’s contract beyond the summer of 2027, when his current deal runs out.

Valakari is delighted that the American lawyer views agreeing fresh terms as a priority for the promotion-chasing club.

There will hopefully be progress on the discussions over the coming weeks.

But Valakari doesn’t need a new contract to increase his working week satisfaction – or his determination to bring Saints back to the Premiership and keep them there.

“The most important thing was after last season, when I was talking with Adam, that he showed his backing through his words and actions,” he said.

“From then on, I have not looked back and we have been working to make our club better.

“On and off the field, nothing has changed – I came here to be successful with this club.

“I said to all our players, when we are successful and we do things right, good things will happen for you.”

Club identity

Valakari added: “Everywhere I have been, I need to see that the club has a clear identity – whatever it is.

“I need to see that the club is going somewhere.

“As we put it this year, the identity was getting back to the Premiership and be clear what we do on the field.

“There needed to be a target and a plan of how to get there.

“If it’s just hoping and wishing and changing the direction every other week depending which way the wind blows, that’s not for me.

“We know in this business you can do everything right and the results maybe aren’t there.

“I know results are the bottom line – that is what matters in this business.

“But if we do things according to our plan, according to our process, it’s more likely we get those results.

“That’s important to me.

“So far, we’ve been doing it.”

Motivation

The agony of relegation will remain fuel for Valakari as he seeks to turn an excellent start to the Championship campaign into a title-winning one.

“On the very first day I walked into McDiarmid Park, I felt peace inside myself,” he said.

“It’s funny, but I knew I belonged here.

“I felt the connection with the city when I walked around.

“All these things, when you put them together, yes, I am a very happy man where I work.

“But I felt this pain, frustration, disappointment last season not winning those games.

“It made me more determined to make it right.

“I have done it many times to build a team.

“But to do it here, in this environment, with almost a clean slate after many years of Premiership football and trophies, made the project exciting.

“Long may it continue.

“We have long-term plans, but I know football has a short memory.”