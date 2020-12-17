Scottish Golf will return to a full schedule of championships in 2021

Scottish Golf will return to a full schedule of championships and events in 2021 after scrapping their entire 2020 programme due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The governing body for the amateur game in Scotland took the decision early in lockdown not to proceed with any championships and training programmes during the summer. The R&A and the English Golf Union continued with their main championships, running them under strict health protocols against the virus.

📆 | Scottish Golf Events Set to Return in 2021 We are delighted to announce a full schedule of events for golfers of all ages and abilities will be returning next year! Find out more 👉 https://t.co/rt6kZydfSB pic.twitter.com/skdBc6ZAyR — Scottish Golf (@ScottishGolf) December 17, 2020

Fraser Munro, Head of Events at Scottish Golf, said: “2020 has been a hugely difficult year for everyone but we are looking forward to getting back out and engaging with clubs and golfers in the new year.

“Entries recently opened for our newly combined Scottish Medal Finals and we have been hugely encouraged by the level of response it has received.

“As always, none of this would be possible without the support of our various stakeholders including our many host venues for allowing us access to their wonderful courses and our generous event partners for providing some outstanding prizes throughout the season.”

At the elite level, the domestic season will open with the Scottish Girls’ Open Strokeplay Championship at Longniddry and the Boys’ at Lundin Golf Club in Fife, both on April 7-9.

The Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship will be held at Gullane in East Lothian from June 4-6, with the Men’s Amateur at Murcar Links and Portlethen near Aberdeen from July 27-31.

Southerness in Galloway will host the Men’s Open Strokeplay Championship from May 28-30, while the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open will be in its traditional slot from April 16-18 and played over the Open Championship links at Royal Troon.

The matchplay version of the Scottish Boys Championship is being hosted by Bruntsfield Links in Edinburgh while the Girls will be played at Strathaven Golf Club, both in July.

For club golfers, The Scottish Medal Finals will make its debut as a combined event in 2021 with affiliated clubs invited to enter three of their top-performing male and female players from both the 2019 and 2020 season’s monthly medals into one of six Regional Finals taking place during May and July.

On the day of the Regional Final, male and female players will play alongside each other with the top six male and female qualifiers booking their place at the Home of Golf for the Grand Final which will be played over The Duke’s Course on Sunday 15 August.

The R&A 9-Hole Challenge will also present the chance of playing at the Open venue at Royal St George’s on the eve of the 149th championship in July, with Milnathort once again playing host to the two-day Scottish National Final on June 10-11, with four teams progressing to the final.

‘More mixed events for club golfers’

Club golfers can also play in the free-to-enter PING Scottish Mixed Championship which will this year be played over former Men’s and Women’s Scottish Open venue, Gullane No.1 on September 17.

Live scoring from all national championships will be available online for the first time by way of the Scottish Golf App, which launched in November and already has 120,000 free downloads.

Players will input their scores and sign off scorecards directly on their mobile devices using the app, which also provides simple event entry, live scoring and an on-course “caddie” for accurate course information for every one the host venues.