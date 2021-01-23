Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Rory McIlroy flips the leaderboard to lead again in the desert as Marc Warren stays close

Rory McIlroy regained control of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in a duel with two English Ryder Cup team-mates, but Scotland’s Marc Warren stayed close on a tricky day in the desert.

Five behind Tyrrell Hatton when play halted on Friday night, the World No 6 flipped the leaderboard on Saturday in 23 holes of play to end up a shot ahead of the Englishman, finishing at 13-under.

Tommy Fleetwood is alone in third on 11-under after a 67 to match that from McIlroy. Warren is sharing fourth place three shots back after a 68 compiled in far the trickiest conditions of the week so far.

Strong winds, tucked pins and the nature of the Abu Dhabi GC course with frequent changes of direction made for a tough day, and Warren was more than happy with his 68.

Last three holes straight into the wind

“The last three holes are especially tough, playing straight into the wind, so delighted to play them in one-under,” he said after a closing birdie four after a wedge to six feet.

“The wind was tricky, the holes change direction a lot so you’re having to adjust, and the flags are really tucked away. You’ve got to be patient with your approach shots, anywhere on the green is good a lot of the time.

“The fairways are narrow and you’re hitting a across them a lot, on the back nine especially. Find the fairways, you give yourself a birdie chance.”

Just one bogey

The 39-year-old had just one bogey at the ninth, and admitted that the putter had saved him around the turn.

“I’m just going to try to keep doing what I’m doing, it’s got me here so far,” he said of Sunday. “The game is feeling comfortable, pretty solid all round.

“It’s been a good balance so far for me and I hope that continues tomorrow.”

Rory’s good fortune and good play

McIlroy rode a huge slice of luck – his approach at the tenth hitting the flag and dropping for eagle. But he definitely had the best of the 23 holes played with Hatton.

“It’s so blustery and it’s different type of golf than we’re used to playing here in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“You feel like you have a chance on every hole. There’s a little more scrambling involved and longer putts. So I thought I did well today.

“Obviously a big stroke of luck on 10, that was going over the green. I was going to be left with a tricky up-and-down for par, but it hit the pin. Sometimes that’s what you need, those little strokes of luck every now and again.

McIlroy doesn’t think he’s due the title after so many strong finishes in Abu Dhabi.

“I can’t go into tomorrow thinking it’s my turn, I want to make it my turn,” he said. “I have to go out there and continue to hit the ball like I hit it on the back nine today.

“If I can do that and give myself plenty of chances, I’ll have a real chance.”

Hatton slumps on Saturday

Hatton admitted he hadn’t got going from the off on the third day after his blistering form of the first two rounds.

“The conditions were really tough for the whole day, although I’m pretty disappointed to be honest,” he said. “I didn’t finish off my second round too well but I didn’t actually do anything too wrong.

“Round three, I just felt like I had nothing really go my way. Hit a couple decent shots, and ran into a bunker with a terrible lie and a few burning the edge or lipping out.

“Obviously one of those days where nothing went my way. The good thing is that I’m still in contention going into the final round. One shot back, which isn’t ideal, but a lot can happen in 18 holes.”

Fleetwood going for third AD Championship win

Fleetwood got on a run after the turn that brought him up to the leaders and left the twice winner nicely placed for the final round.

“I was kind of in control for most of the round, then 10, 11, 12,” he said of his birdie holes. “Holed a couple long putts and you’re off and running.

“Really good round of golf. Just happy to be in contention again, really.”

Stephen Gallacher recovered from a sticky front nine and a double-bogey at the ninth to finish with a 73 for six-under. He stayed just inside the top 20 going into the final round.

Robert MacIntyre (71), Scott Jamieson (71) and Grant Forrest (70) are all on four-under sharing 30th place after three rounds. The other Scottish performance of the day was David Drysdale’s 68, moving him up nearly 30 places at five-under after 54 holes.