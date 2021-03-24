Fife’s new Dumbarnie Links to host Trust Golf Scottish Women’s Open this summer

Fife’s brand new Dumbarnie Links – open for less than a year – is the new venue for the rebranded Trust Golf Scottish Women’s Open in August.

Designed by former Ryder Cup player Clive Clark, the new links on the Fifth of Forth between Leven and Elie was opened just last May, and only opened its new clubhouse last week.

However even in limited play during the 2020 season because of the pandemic it won almost unanimous praise, particularly from visiting pros of both sexes.

“It’s very excited to be hosting our first professional event this summer,” said Clark. “We are looking forwared to showcasing our beautiful course to the global audience that follows professional golf.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing how the world’s best women golfers take on the challenges of Dumbarnie Links as well as partnering with Visit Scotland and Trust Golf.”

The event will take place on August 12-15, the week before the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie, thereby ensuring a quality of field of the best international players.

The future of the prestigious event co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA has also been secured with a new five year deal with VisitScotland worth £6 million and a new sponsor, an arm of the Thailand-based technology company TCT Corporation.

The event – formerly the Ladies Scottish Open but now to be called the Scottish Women’s Open – had been sponsored for more than a decade by Aberdeen Standard Investments, but the financial group pulled out to focus on their sponsorship of the men’s Scottish Open.

A new named sponsor and the continued backing of the Scottish Government through VisitScotland means that it will continue to be the premier non-major on the Ladies European Tour with coverage beamed throughout the world.

Trust Golf was founded by Dr. Prin Singhanart to work with the next generation of Thai golf professionals and through its sponsorship of the Women’s Scottish Open hopes to forge closer relationships with Scotland and to further develop its educational programme.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Scottish Government, IMG, the LPGA, and the Ladies European Tour as we look to bring our company’s ethos out into the wider world,” said Dr Prin.

“This leading Tournament offers us a wonderful platform to spotlight the work of Trust Golf and we really feel that there is no better place for us to take our next step than Scotland, the Home of Golf.

“We are honoured to partner with Visit Scotland who have done so much to support golf, and especially the women’s game, and excited to be part of Dumbarnie Links’ first professional golf tournament. I’m excited to see how we can develop this partnership in the future.”

The input from the Scottish Government follows the backing for the LSO and the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

“Our long-term commitment to the Women’s Scottish Open underlines the important role women’s sport plays at the heart of a fair and equal society,” said Fiona Hyslop, the Scottish Governemnet’s minister of Economy, Fair Work and Culture.

“It is vital that we continue the momentum from hosting The 2019 Solheim Cup and maintain Scotland’s position at the forefront of the sport.

“We welcome the support of Trust Golf as title sponsor and look forward to working with them to ensure that women’s golf continues to be a positive force for good.

“With the change of tournament name showcasing a progressive approach and a move to a stunning new venue in Dumbarnie Links, I’m looking forward to seeing the event go from strength to strength in the coming years.”