WGC Matchplay: Robert MacIntyre surges to opening win and sets up game with Dustin Johnson

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre surged brilliantly with two eagles in the space of four holes to beat Kevin Na and set up a match with World No 1 and Masters champion Dustin Johnson in the WGC Dell Technologies Matchplay in Texas.

MacIntyre chipped in for a two at the short par four 13th and then holed out of a greenside bunker at the long 16th. That turned a one-down deficit with six to play into a 2 and 1 win on the opening day of round-robin play at Austin Country Club.

What a back nine from Bob MacIntyre. A win in his first @DellMatchPlay match 👏#DellMatchPlay | @Workday pic.twitter.com/tDy21TqScZ — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 24, 2021

The win over Na – a five-time winner on the PGA Tour including a victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii this year – was the perfect prep for a game with Johnson. The Masters champion edged fellow American Adam Long in his opening game of the group stage.

A key turnaround at the short par four 13th

The key turnaround for MacIntyre in an always-tight contest was the driveable 13th. The Scot holed his long chip second from in front of the green with Na already over the hole in two.

That squared the match again after the American had won the 12th, which ended a run of nine successive halved holes.

“That was one of the best matches I’ve been involved in,” admitted MacIntyre. “We weren’t giving up an edge but the last five holes it just went crazy.

“(At 13) I chip in when he’s knocked it in tight, and it just kind of fed from that. The confidence was there on my game all day. I just continued to just commit to the shot, and it paid off at the end.”

MacIntyre won the 14th in par to lead for the first time. At the long 16th he left his second in the front right greenside bunker, but Na pulled his second into rough.

The American was left struggling for his par, but it didn’t matter anyway. The 24-year-old from Oban holed his shot from the sand for his second spectacular eagle.

The left-hander missed the green at the short 17th but was in decent shape just off the right edge. He chipped stone dead as Na missed a long birdie chance to extend the game down the last.

‘I’m starting to trust what I’m doing’

© John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

“It’s huge for confidence,” added MacIntyre, who had been struggling for his best form since coming to the US.

“I’m really starting to trust what I’m doing. I’m starting to see shots and hitting the shots that I’m trying to hit.

“That’s huge when you’re trying to play match play and trust what you’re doing. Even if you get behind, you’ve got to keep trusting it. I’m just looking forward to seeing what happens tomorrow.”

Johnson saw a comfortable two-up lead hauled back to square by Long with five to play. But birdies at the 15th and 18th saw the Masters champion – the 2017 champion here – record a two-up victory,

“I know he’s a good player,” said Johnson of MacIntyre of his game. “I don’t know him that well, but it’ll be a good match.”