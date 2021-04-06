Masters 2021: Bryson DeChambeau coy about new toy in his bag for Masters bid

Bryson DeChambeau has a secret weapon in his bag for the first time for the Masters – but it won’t make a difference if he’s doesn’t execute on all facets of his game.

The big-hitting American was coy about his new toy from equipment manufacturer Cobra but it’s believed to be a modified driver that only passed the USGA’s conforming list on Monday. Already the leader on the PGA Tour in driving distance, DeChambeau likes what he’s seen on the range and in practice.

‘There’s tremendous benefits to it’

“I’ve been working with Cobra on some new and unique equipment, future designs,” he said. “There’s something in the bag this week that is very helpful, I won’t go into specifics but it has been a few years in the making and I’m very excited for it.

“Whether it helps me perform at a higher level, I’m not sure, because it’s golf. But from what I’ve seen on the range and in practice there’s tremendous benefits to it.”

DeChambeau (+1000 ML) is ready to LAUNCH at the Masters

The 27-year-old has analysed his disappointing performance when runaway favourite at the Masters – when he finished 18 shots behind winner Dustin Johnson – in his strategy, his golf game and specifically his health, having complained of a mystery illness last November.

‘My brain was stressed still’

He re-tested for Covid-19 in mid-tournament, and then went through a battery of tests to try and get to the bottom of why he was feeling poorly.

“It took about four or five months to sort it out,” he said. “I had CT scans, X-rays, cardio measurements, we had ultrasound on my heart, we had measurement of blood vessels in my neck, sinus checks, infection checks, and we couldn’t find anything, there was literally nothing.

“But my brain was stressed still, I wasn’t feeling great, but we eventually checked out oxygen levels and there was something there. By changing the way I was breathing, it literally just went away.”

This thoroughness and dissecting of his golf game is something that just isn’t going to stop, he added.

“I’m still going down numerous rabbit holes and I’ll never stop,” he said. “Not only to win golf tournaments in general but to definitely win this tournament.

“This has been on my radar since I was a kid. Now that I’ve won the US Open his is my next goal for me. I will not stop in my pursuit of knowledge of the game, knowledge of the body and of the golf swing.

“But in the end it comes down to execution. I can give myself the most advantages all day long but if I don’t go out there and execute, it doesn’t mean much.

‘It’s okay to try things and mess up’

“I’m very dedicated and whatever I set my mind to, I’m going to do. And over time, if you work hard and are dedicated enough at something, it’ll look like talent.

“(I learned) it’s okay to fail, it’s okay to try things and mess up, because it makes you more resilient. It’s helped me grow into a golfer who can try things. Though I may fail a couple of times it’s going to teach me the path I have to go down.”

Bryson says he has learned from November’s experience, even if it the course is very different, running faster and harder.

“I certainly believe that to be a place I can play well. I do put an expectation value on that. There are certain holes where length does help tremendously.

“But when you get on those putting greens, you have to put it close to where the pins are. That’s where it becomes diabolical.

“The cool about Augusta is it doesn’t just test your driving. It tests your second shot, it tests your third shot, it tests the four-footer you make for par. That’s what’s so special, you have to have every facet of your game going really well.”

Meanwhile Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre has arrived for his debut at Augusta and played nine holes with former champion Patrick Reed on Monday. He played with fellow Scot Martin Laird during Tuesday’s practice.