Three shot swing on Montrose’s 17th allows Gavin Hay to take first event in Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour

A three shot swing on the tough 17th vaulted East Renfrewshire’s Gavin Hay to victory in the Montrose Links Masters, the opening event of Paul Lawrie’s Tartan Pro Tour for 2021.

The 28-year-old’s brilliant birdie three at the 418 penultimate hole crowned a superb second round of 64 in the sunshine on the Montrose Medal Links, enough to edge former Scottish PGA champion Paul O’Hara by two shots.

O’Hara had seemed set to take the first prize in the £20,000 event, until Hay’s birdie on 17 and his double-bogey at the same hole, having to take a penalty drop when he pulled his approach into the gorse bushes up the left.

O’Hara’s birdie up the last could only get him second on his own two shots behind Hay’s eight-under aggregate of 134. Four players shared third three shots further adrift, including host and tour organiser Lawrie after round of 67 and 72.

‘A phenomenal four-iron’

“I’d bogeyed 16, and hit a one-iron on 17 just trying to get it into play, because that’s a tough hole,” said Hay. “It was a phenomenal four-iron to three feet and I managed to knock that in.

“That was a real bonus. After the bogey on 16 I was just thinking, two pars to get in and I’d be happy with that. I was just trying to go along and I knew I’d be there.”

Hay eventually came back in 31, superb work with the chill wind mostly against on Montrose’s tougher back nine.

“It was playing quite tough today, but I started back with nice birdie at 10, and then another at the par three 11, and went from there. Normally I struggle a little with the putter but I was just really, really good on the greens today.

“Playing opportunities have been limited and I managed to squeeze in 18 here finishing in the dark. I saw how fast it was running and I needed to get used to hitting off tight lies after hitting on mats.”

Twice as many tournaments in 2021

The Tartan Pro Tour was launched during lockdown last year when satellite and regional tours were cancelled, and proved an enormous success with players.

This year the schedule has twice as many tournaments, with prizefunds in the region of £20,000 for most.

The tour will visit such outstanding Scottish courses as Royal Dornoch, Blairgowrie Rosemount, Leven Links, St Andrews New and Jubilee, Royal Aberdeen, Carnoustie, Scottish Open host The Renaissance and even Muirfield, all of whom have given courtesy of the course.

“It’s brilliant for us,” sauid Hay. “The guys who usually playing EuroPro and PGA regional stuff, that doesn’t really kick off until the middle of May.

“Thanks to Paul we’re playing competitive golf on quality venues with good prizemoney. Plus we’re getting warmed up for the season to come.”

‘The players are liking what we’re doing’

Lawrie was in the hunt to win until he too took a six on 17. He always planned a domestic circuit to help Scottish players of both sexes playing just below the major tours.

“The first three (events) are already full or oversubscribed,” said Lawrie. “The players are obviously liking what we are doing.

“It’s great we have managed to get so many good courses to buy into what we are trying to do. We are not paying any courses; they are all giving us courtesy, so for them to do that is really an amazing gesture.

“We are happy with what is happening and have just got to keep going.”

The Tartan Pro Tour moves on to Barassie Links near Troon next week, followed Royal Dornoch later in the month.

The tour will culminate after 12 events with a Tour Championship on Carnoustie’s Championship Links in October.