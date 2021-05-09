Canary Islands Championship: South African ace Garrick Higgo races away to claim second European Tour title in three weeks

South Africa’s Garrick Higgo raced away to his second European Tour win in three weeks with an ace amongst a brilliant final round 64 in the Canary Islands Championship.

The 21-year-old from Johannesburg won in Gran Canaria two weeks ago and for a long time was threatening the record -29 winning score set by compatriot Ernie Els at the Johnnie Walker Classic in 2003.

His hole-in-one at the 158-yard seventh hole – a nine-iron that dropped into the hole on the first bounce – just about ended the tournament as a contest. The lefty eventually came home with a 27-under aggregate of 257, six shots clear.

"I'm really tired but I'm just really happy, and thankful" A word from our champion @garrick_higgo after his third victory on the European Tour 🎤#CanaryIslandsChampionship pic.twitter.com/zeweN9aBF7 — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 9, 2021

Scots unable to keep up with winning pace

For the Scots quartet in Tenerife, just one par round from each of them was enough to knock them out of contention. The closest after 54 holes, Perthshire’s Calum Hill, had been second, three back of Higgo, going into the final round.

However, although Hill did reduce the margin to two early on, he never recovered from successive sixes at the third and fourth holes. The three strokes lost there and Higgo’s ace meant the margin was eight after seven holes. Hill eventually settled for a par round of 71 and a share of 12th place.

Drumoig’s Connor Syme had his par round on Saturday but fought back for a 66 on the final day, pushing him up to join his countrymen on 17-under.

“I am pleased with my scores though I didn’t play that great,” he said. “It was a bit more of a grind today. But to shoot a decent score in that wind and not having my best stuff, it was a good result.

Syme geared for Belfry debut

Syme has had a decent run in the Canaries this last three weeks as he prepares to come back to the UK for the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry this week.

“I have putted a lot better these past few weeks and I have been working with Phil Kenyon,” he said. “It’s made a big difference and also given me a lot of confidence. I’ve also done a lot of swing work with my dad.

“For three to four weeks at the start of the year I struggled with my shoulder before Dubai. I just found it really hard to get ready, so these latest results are the result of my hard work.

“I’ve had a couple of missed cuts but my game hasn’t been that far away and that’s shown over these past few weeks.

“Next week’s going to be a Wednesday start and it means having to manage yourself well next week. Hopefully the weather will be okay. I’m really excited to about next week as I’ve not been to The Belfry before.”

Higgo playing ‘incredible golf’

Syme played with Higgo in the final group of the South African’s first win two weeks ago, and said the South African was playing “incredible golf”.

🚨 HOLE IN ONE 🚨@garrick_higgo just made the first hole in one of his professional career! He now leads the #CanaryIslandsChampionship by six shots. pic.twitter.com/ixkiXkSy0T — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 9, 2021

“Garrick is unbelievable,” he said. “I am one not to be looking at scoreboards but I did have a glance at the 16th. I was thinking I had a chance if I got to 20-under myself.

“A couple of weeks ago it was obvious he’s going to go on to big things, for sure.”

Higgo is the youngest to three wins in the modern European Tour history. He won the Open de Portugal last September for his first and this latest equalled the quickest to a trio of victories on Tour, just 26 events. That record is held by none other than Tiger Woods.

He now moves to fifth on the Race to Dubai.

Richie Ramsay, who also fell away with a 71 on Saturday, finished with a three-under 69 to share 23rd with fellow Scot Grant Forrest, who had a week’s best 66 on the final day.