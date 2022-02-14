150th Open: New and inclusive Champions’ Challenge will launch the week of historic championship at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Golf

150th Open: New and inclusive Champions’ Challenge will launch the week of historic championship at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
February 14 2022, 9.45am Updated: February 14 2022, 11.38am
The late Sam Snead's dance on the Swilcan Bridge was a highlight of the first Champions' Challenge in 2000.
A “Celebration of Champions” featuring past Open champions and figures from across the sport will launch the historic 150th Open Championship at St Andrews this July.

With 150 days to go until the championship, the R&A has unveiled some of their plans to celebrate the great landmark of golf’s original major championship.

An expansion of successful 2000 event

These include an expansion of the hugely successful Champions’ Challenge held at the Millennium Open in 2000. Then, all surviving past champions from Sam Snead to Paul Lawrie were invited to play a four-hole exhibition.

This time the four-hole event to be played on the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th of the Old Course will feature not only past champions but other notable golf figures.

The event will be held on the Monday of Open week (July 11). The field will feature the Open Champion Golfers as before. But this time champions from women’s majors, male and female amateur golf, and golfers with disability will also play.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We are bringing together golf’s greatest names with current and future stars of the sport for a unique and very fitting exhibition over the Old Course.

“They represent the past, present and future of this wonderful sport. The field reflects our purpose to ensure that golf is inclusive and accessible to everyone.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming fans from all over the world for The 150th Open. The R&A Celebration of Champions will be a real highlight in what already promises to be a very special week and a momentous occasion for sport.”

Broadcast live across the world

The Celebration of Champions will feature a field of 48 golfers. It will be broadcast live to fans around the world on TV and via the Open’s website and social media channels.

Current Champion Golfer Collin Morikawa, said, “It’s going to be very special to come to St Andrews for The 150th Open as defending champion. It will be a real honour to play alongside legends of our game in The R&A Celebration of Champions.”

Tom Watson, five-time Champion Golfer said, “The Open has provided me with so many cherished moments throughout my life.

“I feel privileged to be joining the champions at St Andrews later this year to celebrate this historic occasion.”

The celebrations will begin in earnest next month when the R&A hosts a Celebration of Light on the links. This is described as a “truly spectacular” light and sound projection show. It will be beamed onto the clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club at the end of March.

It will be free to attend for members of the public.

Ticket resale exclusive to those unsuccessful in the ballot

Also launching next month is the Open’s Official Ticket Resale Platform. This will give a second chance to those who were unsuccessful in the first ever ticket ballot. The ballot, held last year, attracted well over a million applications for just 200,000 tickets.

Fans who were secured tickets but can no longer attend can list tickets on this platform at face value.

Fans who were not successful in the ballot will have exclusive access to purchase these tickets.

The R&A has also been working with Rolex, a Patron of The Open, to develop a series of exclusive content which will be published via TheOpen.com.

‘The Journey’ will provide a unique insight into golf’s oldest major championship and focus on players, fans and historic moments. The series launches today and will continue over the coming months.

