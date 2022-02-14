150th Open: New and inclusive Champions’ Challenge will launch the week of historic championship at St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “Celebration of Champions” featuring past Open champions and figures from across the sport will launch the historic 150th Open Championship at St Andrews this July.

With 150 days to go until the championship, the R&A has unveiled some of their plans to celebrate the great landmark of golf’s original major championship.

An expansion of successful 2000 event

These include an expansion of the hugely successful Champions’ Challenge held at the Millennium Open in 2000. Then, all surviving past champions from Sam Snead to Paul Lawrie were invited to play a four-hole exhibition.

This time the four-hole event to be played on the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th of the Old Course will feature not only past champions but other notable golf figures.

The event will be held on the Monday of Open week (July 11). The field will feature the Open Champion Golfers as before. But this time champions from women’s majors, male and female amateur golf, and golfers with disability will also play.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We are bringing together golf’s greatest names with current and future stars of the sport for a unique and very fitting exhibition over the Old Course.

“They represent the past, present and future of this wonderful sport. The field reflects our purpose to ensure that golf is inclusive and accessible to everyone.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming fans from all over the world for The 150th Open. The R&A Celebration of Champions will be a real highlight in what already promises to be a very special week and a momentous occasion for sport.”

Broadcast live across the world

The Celebration of Champions will feature a field of 48 golfers. It will be broadcast live to fans around the world on TV and via the Open’s website and social media channels.

Current Champion Golfer Collin Morikawa, said, “It’s going to be very special to come to St Andrews for The 150th Open as defending champion. It will be a real honour to play alongside legends of our game in The R&A Celebration of Champions.”

Tom Watson, five-time Champion Golfer said, “The Open has provided me with so many cherished moments throughout my life.

“I feel privileged to be joining the champions at St Andrews later this year to celebrate this historic occasion.”

The celebrations will begin in earnest next month when the R&A hosts a Celebration of Light on the links. This is described as a “truly spectacular” light and sound projection show. It will be beamed onto the clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club at the end of March.

It will be free to attend for members of the public.

Ticket resale exclusive to those unsuccessful in the ballot

Also launching next month is the Open’s Official Ticket Resale Platform. This will give a second chance to those who were unsuccessful in the first ever ticket ballot. The ballot, held last year, attracted well over a million applications for just 200,000 tickets.

Fans who were secured tickets but can no longer attend can list tickets on this platform at face value.

Fans who were not successful in the ballot will have exclusive access to purchase these tickets.

The R&A has also been working with Rolex, a Patron of The Open, to develop a series of exclusive content which will be published via TheOpen.com.

‘The Journey’ will provide a unique insight into golf’s oldest major championship and focus on players, fans and historic moments. The series launches today and will continue over the coming months.