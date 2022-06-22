R&A chief on why there WON’T be a ban on LIV Golf players at 150th Open at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
R&A chief on why there WON’T be a ban on LIV Golf players at 150th Open at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
June 22 2022, 9.49am Updated: June 22 2022, 10.07am
Phil Mickelson (with former caddie Jim McKay) won the Open in 2013.
The Open will not ban any players signed to LIV Golf from the 150th championship at St Andrews next month, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has confirmed.

As expected, the R&A will maintain all the original exemptions and qualifying places previously stipulated in their qualification process.

17 players who signed and played in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s opening event at the Centurion club three weeks ago have since been indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour. The group contained former Open champions Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has this week signed for LIV Golf. Former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel, and former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau are also on board.

Others banned by the tour included European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.

Europe’s DP World Tour have not yet declared their policy on LIV players. They are expected to do so on Thursday of this week.

‘Openess has been fundamental’

Meanwhile, like the USGA prior to the US Open in Boston last week, the R&A are sticking by their process in 2022, but make no reference to future years.

“The Open is golf’s original championship,” said Slumbers in a statement.

“Since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St Andrews.

“We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf.

“We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf. This reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now.”

