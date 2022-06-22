R&A chief on why there WON’T be a ban on LIV Golf players at 150th Open at St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Open will not ban any players signed to LIV Golf from the 150th championship at St Andrews next month, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has confirmed.

As expected, the R&A will maintain all the original exemptions and qualifying places previously stipulated in their qualification process.

17 players who signed and played in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s opening event at the Centurion club three weeks ago have since been indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour. The group contained former Open champions Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has this week signed for LIV Golf. Former Masters champions Patrick Reed and Charl Schwartzel, and former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau are also on board.

Others banned by the tour included European Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.

Europe’s DP World Tour have not yet declared their policy on LIV players. They are expected to do so on Thursday of this week.

‘Openess has been fundamental’

Meanwhile, like the USGA prior to the US Open in Boston last week, the R&A are sticking by their process in 2022, but make no reference to future years.

“The Open is golf’s original championship,” said Slumbers in a statement.

“Since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St Andrews.

“We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf.

“We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf. This reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now.”