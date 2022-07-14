23 Golf prints featuring classic courses & famous faces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

23 Golf prints featuring classic courses & famous faces

By DC Thomson Shop
July 14 2022, 3.18pm
golf prints
Browse a selection of new golf prints revisiting some of Scotland's most famous courses.

New and exclusive to our shop, browse a selection of golf prints featuring photos taken throughout Scotland during the Black and White era.

Available to order in a choice of size and frame options, we tee off at Carnoustie in the early 1950s…

1. Carnoustie Open 1953

Carnoustie Open 1953 Print
Carnoustie Open 1953 Print.

A gem of a photograph taking during the 1953 Open at Carnoustie.

Our snap shows the first tee and starter’s box in July 1953. The 82nd Open Championship, Ben Hogan lifted the famous Claret Jug that year – his only appearance at an Open.

2. St Andrews Old Course Map, 1950s

St Andrews Old Course Map
St Andrews Old Course Map.

A plan of the Old Course in St Andrews produced for spectators during the 1950s showing the sites of the New & Jubilee Courses and Eden Course.

Today, there are seven courses in total at St Andrews, the world-famous home of golf.

3. Carnoustie Open 1953 – 18th Green

Carnoustie Open 1953 Print
Carnoustie Open 1953 – 18th Green Print.

A photo taken during the 1953 Open at Carnoustie. As you can see, Carnoustie’s golf course starts and finishes almost within the famous Angus town.

After returning to the United States an Open Champion, Ben Hogan received a ticker tape parade in New York City.

4. St Andrews Open 1955 Clubhouse

St Andrews 1955 Open Clubhouse
St Andrews 1955 Open Clubhouse.

A nostalgic view of the 18th hole and Royal and Ancient Golf Clubhouse at St Andrews during the 1955 Open.

Peter Thomson would lift the second of three consecutive Open titles that year.

5. St Andrews Open 1955

St Andrews Open 1955
St Andrews Open 1955 Print.

A photo of the first historic tee at the Old Course during the 84th Open Championship.

Scots golfer, John Fallon, finished as runner-up that year

6. St Andrews 18th Green 1955

St Andrews 18th Green Print.
St Andrews 18th Green Print.

A crowd gathers round the historic 18th green at St Andrews Old Course.

A Par 4, the infamous ‘Valley of Sin’ is a key feature for golfers to overcome during this final hole.

7. St Andrews Open 1946 – Scoreboard

St Andrews Scoreboard.
St Andrews Scoreboard Print.

Runners bring the latest updates to the scoreboard during the first post-war Open in 1946.

Samuel Snead would lift the Claret Jug that year ahead of Johnny Bulla and Bobby Locke.

8. Peter Thomson at St Andrews Open in 1960

Peter Thomson Print.
Peter Thomson Print.

A five-time Open winner, Thomson and Gary Player, both former champions, made it to the final round in 1960.

Australian, Kel Nagle won this championship by a single stroke ahead of Arnold Palmer.

9. Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer Print.
Arnold Palmer Print.

Arnold Palmer photographed alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Referred to as ‘The Big Three’ credited with helping the rise of golf, this photo was taken during the 1966 Open at Muirfield.

Gene Pitney was top of the singles charts that year with his pop hit “Nobody Needs Your Love (More Than I Do)”.

10. Bobby Jones

Bobby Jones Print
Bobby Jones Print.

One of golf’s most influential figures, Bobby Jones is photographed during the 1927 Open at St Andrews.

Never becoming a professional golfer, Bobby practiced as a lawyer and rarely competed in events after his ‘Grand Slam’ in 1930.

11. St Andrews Open 1957

St Andrews from above print.
St Andrews from above print.

A wonderful aerial view of St Andrews and the surrounding area taken during the 1957 Open Championship.

Bobby Locke won his final (fourth of his long career) Open Championship that year ahead of Peter Thomson.

12. St Andrews Open 1978

St Andrews Open 1970 Print
St Andrews Open 1978 Print.

St Andrews townsfolk in and on top of their buildings watch their game being played on their course.

The “Golden Bear” Jack Nicklaus would lift the claret trophy, completing his third career grand slam.

13. St Andrews Royal and Ancient Clubhouse

St Andrews Royal and Ancient Clubhouse Print.
St Andrews Royal and Ancient Clubhouse Print.

A view of the Royal and Ancient clubhouse at the 18th Green of the Old Course at St Andrews golf course.

Golf has been played at St Andrews Links for over six centuries now!

14. St Andrews Open 1970

St Andrews Open 1970 Print
St Andrews Open 1970 Print.

The crowd watch Jack Nicklaus add his name to the list of St Andrews winners in 1970.

Eight years later, he would win it again in Fife during a remarkable career.

15. St Andrews Open 1946

St Andrews Open 1946 Print
St Andrews Open 1946 Print.

Taken during the 1946 Open, the first since the end of WWII, this shot is one of the most famous views of the Old Course.

A golfing great, Samuel Snead would win his first and only Open Championship in 1946.

16. Seve Ballesteros at Turnberry

Seve Ballesteros
Seve Ballesteros Print.

A 20-year-old Seve Ballesteros poses for the cameras during the 1977 Open at Troon.

Tom Watson won the 106th Open Championship held on the Ailsa Course, one stroke ahead of fellow American, Jack Nicklaus.

17. Troon British Open 1973

Troon British Open 1973 Print
Troon British Open 1973 Print.

Taken during the final day of play of the 1973 British Open Championship, this photo shows Tom Weiskopf putting.

The 102nd Open, Tom Weiskopf would go on to lift the Claret Jug.

18. Sam Snead at Troon British Open 1962

Same Snead
Same Snead at Troon Print.

One of golf’s great innovators, Samuel Snead is photographed during practice at Troon in 1962.

Arnold Palmer his second successive Open, six strokes ahead of Kel Nagle.

19. Joe Carr, 1950s

Joe Carr Print
Joe Carr Print.

Noted for his swing, said to be a model of grace and beauty, Joe Carr was British Amateur Champion in 1953, 1958 and 1960.

20. Carnoustie Golf Course Map 1937

Carnoustie Golf Course Map Print
Carnoustie Golf Course Map Print.

Produced by the Tele, this map was created for the 1937 Open Championship.

British golfing legend Henry Cotton won his second Open in Angus.

This map shows there have been changes through the decades and features the formidable final three holes.

21. Belle Robertson

Belle Robertson Print
Belle Robertson Print.

One of Scotland’s greatest ever golfers, Belle Robertson won the Scottish Women’s Amateur on seven occasions, the most by any golfer.

Belle also reached the final of the “British” on three occasions, winning it in 1981.

22. St Andrews Open 1984

St Andrews 1984 Open Print.
St Andrews 1984 Open Print.

Swilcan Bridge is perhaps golf’s most iconic course feature.

Centuries-old, notable names to have crossed the famous bridge include Old Tom Morris, Peter Thomson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

23. Bob Hope at Carnoustie Golf Course

Bob Hope Print
Bob Hope Print.

Legendary Comedian Bob Hope is photographed joking around with his caddie at Carnoustie in 1952.

Born in England, Hope appeared in the “Road to…” film series alongside fellow golf fan Bing Crosby.

Browse all Golf prints

Browse our full selection of golf prints, canvases & gifts here.

