David Law says Open Championship experience has given him hunger for more majors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

David Law says Open Championship experience has given him hunger for more majors

By Andy Skinner
July 17 2022, 1.21pm
David Law during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.
David Law during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.

Competing at the 150th Open Championship has made David Law hungry to make majors a regular occurrence.

Aberdeen’s Law qualified for his first major at St Andrews, by finishing tied fourth at the recent Horizon Irish Open.

He arrived at the Open fresh from finishing tied 47th at the Genesis Scottish Open at Renaissance last weekend.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a memorable week at the Old Course, making the cut on Friday before going on to finish one-under-par for the tournament.

Law plays on the DP World Tour, on which he won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in 2019.

Having had his first taste of a major, Law is eager for more.

He said: “These were two weeks that I wasn’t expecting to be playing.

“I played the two of them, and I’m tired, obviously. But it was a really special week to be part of.

David Law during the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews.

“We’ve all really enjoyed it. We’ve taken everything in. It was everything I expected it to be.

“To play three really good days of golf, I take a lot of confidence from it. It gives me the hunger to really want to be in that position more and gives me the belief that I can be.

“I think I’m at that stage in my career where I’m not really overawed by that sort of situation. You’re obviously nervous, but I’m sure everyone is.

“I feel more than confident that I can handle my own at this sort of level. And the goal is to be playing in these tournaments more often.”

Law rounded off the tournament with a three-under-par 69 in his final round, with a birdie at the 18th hole ensuring he finished below par for the week.

He says finishing on a high was a welcome boost following a difficult third round on Saturday, in which he shot five-over-par.

Law added: “I looked at the putt at 18 and thought the last thing I wanted to do was ram it four-foot past and have that coming back.

“I actually did the opposite, and went four-foot down the hill left. It was good to drive the green and walk up the 18th with a putter in my hand.

“I was determined to go out there and enjoy it. On Saturday we had a really nice night, with curry, a few beers, me, my caddie, his girlfriend, my wife, kids, Natasha’s mom and her partner. It was a really nice night.

“It was probably what we needed after Saturday, to take the mind off of it and relax a little bit.

“I just really enjoyed it – that back nine especially when the crowds were out. It was a good day.”

Law will now recuperate during a week-break from playing, before he returns to St Andrews to play the Hero Open at Fairmont at the end of the month.

David Law during the 2022 Open Championship at St Andrews.

He was firmly in contention in last year’s event before finishing tied fourth, just four shots behind fellow Scot Grant Forrest who won the tournament.

Law is eagerly anticipating the coming weeks, adding: “I have a week off, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m going to play the Fairmont, I was right in the hunt last year and I really enjoyed the week. It’s always nice to play at home.

“Hopefully these last few weeks are a stepping stone to really being in contention again and try and win again on the Tour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]