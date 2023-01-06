EVE MUIRHEAD: Ryder Cup is the biggest sporting story of 2023 and will LIV Golf fill the mixed team event void?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

EVE MUIRHEAD: Ryder Cup is the biggest sporting story of 2023 and will LIV Golf fill the mixed team event void?

By Eve Muirhead
January 6 2023, 6.00am
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter won't be partners in this year's Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter won't be partners in this year's Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

If I had to pick out the sporting event that I’m looking forward to the most in 2023, it would probably be the Ryder Cup.

You could actually say that most years but with all the LIV stuff in the background, this one just has even more layers to it.

I’d be amazed if any of the LIV players were chosen on either side but that’s probably more of an issue for America than Europe.

The likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia had probably played their last Ryder Cup anyway.

They’ll be missed as potential vice-captains but that’s not such a big deal.

There are more, younger Americans who would have qualified automatically, you would think.

Everything seems to have gone quiet as far as big-name LIV defectors is concerned but that will probably change when the golf season starts gaining momentum after the Masters.

And it wouldn’t surprise me if we see a women’s tour being formed and maybe a senior’s one as well.

Then a mixed team event to rival the Ryder Cup would be a gap in the market LIV could well look to fill.

It feels strange to not have any new year sporting goals to set.

I’m sure I’ll come up with a time I want to beat in my first London Marathon but that can wait!

It’s been a bit strange watching the Perth Masters take place on my home ice of the Dewars Centre this week.

The competition has got such a rich history going back generations.

I’m part of the organising committee these days and I’ll keep doing my bit to promote it.

With Pete Loudon and Dave Hay driving things forward, it’s in safe hands.

Watching my brothers compete for the first time in three seasons has been a bonus!

Glen Muirhead.

Glen and Thomas have been playing in the Perth Super League but this is their first Tour event since they finished up with British Curling’s funded programme.

The Masters always has a nice blend between Scottish teams (Jackie Lockhart is competing and Ewan MacDonald is curling with his son) and internationals ones.

It’s not just about preserving events in this country.

For me, there’s a definite shift towards more and more competitions in Canada these days and it’s important that Europe has a busy calendar.

That will mean the top teams supporting competitions when they’re not clashing with Grand Slam ones.

Looking at curling 2023 in general, seeing which new teams gel and which ones break-up is going to be where the big interest is.

Everybody starts out after an Olympic cycle with big dreams and high hopes but it will be over the next year or two that we’ll see who is emerging as the powerhouses.

Niklas Edin hasn’t made it over to Perth and his latest comeback from injury will be another big story.

It feels like he’s had about 10 of those comebacks over the years and I’m pretty sure he’s going to give it another go, despite knee surgery.

He remains the dominant figure in curling – certainly in the men’s game – but there’s no guarantee that even an athlete of his calibre, who has done it all many times over, will be the same force as he used to be.

[[title]]

[[text]]
