Why golf is good exercise for the mind and body

Is golf good exercise for your mind and body? Courier writer and golf enthusiast of 30-plus years Alan Wilkinson puts that theory to the test.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Golf is good for the soul. Perhaps the playing partners of my youth would laugh at that statement, having witnessed my reaction to a missed short putt or a tee shot that careered into the woods. But it’s true. There are few, if any, other sports which allow you to enjoy light exercise in picturesque surroundings while also socialising with friends. Put simply, it’s the best of all worlds.

Play 18 holes of golf once a week and you’re fitting in a brisk walk of likely around four miles, the sort of exercise that’s known to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Add in the fact that you get to enjoy a good chat and plenty of fresh air and it’s a great way to boost those all-important endorphin and serotonin levels which are so vital to your mental wellbeing.

It’s also a game for all ages, so you can enjoy those benefits well into retirement.

I got to put all this to the test recently when I joined my friend Grant and his son Ethan for 18 holes at their club Whitecraigs. My head had been spinning from a major kitchen renovation, that had the house in turmoil, and I’d been hit with some pressures both at work and on a personal level. Fortunately it was just the tonic I needed.

How good golf rewards your wellbeing

Mastering it feels good

Golf is a test of both your skill and patience. But there are huge benefits to that. The very fact that it’s not easy is what makes it so rewarding. Hitting good shots brings an instant sense of gratification – releasing those endorphins and giving you a sense of elation.

I got to experience that myself as I made my way around Whitecraigs. On my tee shot at the par-three first hole the ball started off straight at the pin before turning slightly left and landing softly on the green.

From there I was lucky enough to experience a number of good shots which gave me a mental boost. There was a nine-iron on the par-three seventh which landed and spun just four feet from the hole, leading to a birdie. Crunched drives finished around 280 yards down the fairway and there were chips which settled nicely by the hole. All of them brought a smile to my face and left me in a better mood than when I’d started out.

It rewards a positive mindset

Even the bad shots had an upside, in that they gave me the chance to practise patience. Golf is a game of focus and memory, forcing you to stay in your routine and not let anything get you too agitated. That was never more the case for me than when a disastrous sixth hole, which included a flared right tee shot and fat wedge to the green, was followed by the above-mentioned birdie on the seventh. You have to build up resilience to really succeed at this game.

It keeps your mind active

Keeping the mind active is vital as we age and golf is a great combination of physical and mental exercise. You have to think tactically, plotting your way around the course and constantly making decisions on what is the best shot to play. Should you be conservative or go for broke. On each hole you need to work out how the lie of the land and how the prevailing weather conditions will affect your ball. On top of that you need to focus in on each shot, shutting out everything that is going on around you.

Golf is good exercise in beautiful surroundings

Perhaps the most rewarding aspect of golf is the wonderful natural environment it’s played in. My round at Whitecraigs took me across tumbling burns, up lush, green slopes and past rocky outcrops strewn with moss. The 16th was the signature hole with its spectacular drop down to a green that is sited just past a stream in a gorgeous little glen. It’s hard to feel anything but upbeat when you’re in this sort of setting.

But that’s par for the course with golf. All across Scotland there are courses that enjoy stunning stretches of coastline, spectacular mountain backdrops and rolling, heather-lined terrain. There are the classic links, the lush parkland layouts, heathland courses and the tracks that wind past lochs and streams. Probably no other country has as much variety and beauty to its golfing landscape.

You’re also likely to get close to some of our most interesting wildlife. One of the major highlights of the past two seasons at my home course of East Renfrewshire has been the regular sight of an owl and her two chicks. Seeing these beautiful birds during a peaceful evening round as dusk settles on the course has been a pure joy.

Golf is a good way to exercise easily

Then, of course, there’s the exercise aspect. At the end of my round at Whitecraigs, I checked my GPS watch and found I’d covered nearly 8km. A few wayward drives increased that distance, but on average I get at least 6km covered over 18 holes. That can only be good for me and when you combine it with the fact that I’m enjoying lots of fresh air it’s definitely a win-win. On top of that the real beauty of golf is that you can do it into old age. So long after you’ve hung up the football boots or running shoes, you’ll still be treading the fairways.

Golf’s social side is good exercise

Finally there’s the social side. Probably no other sport allows you to enjoy a conversation as you play. It’s why golf courses are renowned for getting business deals done on. During my round I was able to catch up with Grant about everything that’s going on in our lives. We kept an eye on the football scores and generally put the world to rights. I also learned about Ethan’s successes at running and his meeting with YouTube golf influencer Rick Shiels. It was the perfect way to take my mind away from the pressures off the course.

I left the course feeling refreshed, with my mind and body revitalised by the experience. Just don’t ask me about my second shot to the 18th!

If this has inspired you to take up playing golf, or return to the sport after an absence, then find out more about all the opportunities to play here with VisitScotland.