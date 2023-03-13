Why golf is good exercise for the mind and body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Sport Golf

Why golf is good exercise for the mind and body

In partnership with VisitScotland
March 13 2023, 9.00am
Alan Wilkinson playing at Whitecraigs

Is golf good exercise for your mind and body? Courier writer and golf enthusiast of 30-plus years Alan Wilkinson puts that theory to the test.

Golf is good for the soul. Perhaps the playing partners of my youth would laugh at that statement, having witnessed my reaction to a missed short putt or a tee shot that careered into the woods. But it’s true. There are few, if any, other sports which allow you to enjoy light exercise in picturesque surroundings while also socialising with friends. Put simply, it’s the best of all worlds.

Play 18 holes of golf once a week and you’re fitting in a brisk walk of likely around four miles, the sort of exercise that’s known to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Add in the fact that you get to enjoy a good chat and plenty of fresh air and it’s a great way to boost those all-important endorphin and serotonin levels which are so vital to your mental wellbeing.

It’s also a game for all ages, so you can enjoy those benefits well into retirement.

I got to put all this to the test recently when I joined my friend Grant and his son Ethan for 18 holes at their club Whitecraigs. My head had been spinning from a major kitchen renovation, that had the house in turmoil, and I’d been hit with some pressures both at work and on a personal level. Fortunately it was just the tonic I needed.

How good golf rewards your wellbeing

Mastering it feels good

Golf is a test of both your skill and patience. But there are huge benefits to that. The very fact that it’s not easy is what makes it so rewarding. Hitting good shots brings an instant sense of gratification – releasing those endorphins and giving you a sense of elation.

I got to experience that myself as I made my way around Whitecraigs. On my tee shot at the par-three first hole the ball started off straight at the pin before turning slightly left and landing softly on the green.

From there I was lucky enough to experience a number of good shots which gave me a mental boost. There was a nine-iron on the par-three seventh which landed and spun just four feet from the hole, leading to a birdie. Crunched drives finished around 280 yards down the fairway and there were chips which settled nicely by the hole. All of them brought a smile to my face and left me in a better mood than when I’d started out.

It rewards a positive mindset

Even the bad shots had an upside, in that they gave me the chance to practise patience. Golf is a game of focus and memory, forcing you to stay in your routine and not let anything get you too agitated. That was never more the case for me than when a disastrous sixth hole, which included a flared right tee shot and fat wedge to the green, was followed by the above-mentioned birdie on the seventh. You have to build up resilience to really succeed at this game.

It keeps your mind active

Keeping the mind active is vital as we age and golf is a great combination of physical and mental exercise. You have to think tactically, plotting your way around the course and constantly making decisions on what is the best shot to play. Should you be conservative or go for broke. On each hole you need to work out how the lie of the land and how the prevailing weather conditions will affect your ball. On top of that you need to focus in on each shot, shutting out everything that is going on around you.

Golf is good exercise in beautiful surroundings

Whitecraigs Golf Club's 16th hole
The stunning surroundings are one of the most beneficial elements of playing golf.

Perhaps the most rewarding aspect of golf is the wonderful natural environment it’s played in. My round at Whitecraigs took me across tumbling burns, up lush, green slopes and past rocky outcrops strewn with moss. The 16th was the signature hole with its spectacular drop down to a green that is sited just past a stream in a gorgeous little glen. It’s hard to feel anything but upbeat when you’re in this sort of setting.

But that’s par for the course with golf. All across Scotland there are courses that enjoy stunning stretches of coastline, spectacular mountain backdrops and rolling, heather-lined terrain. There are the classic links, the lush parkland layouts, heathland courses and the tracks that wind past lochs and streams. Probably no other country has as much variety and beauty to its golfing landscape.

You’re also likely to get close to some of our most interesting wildlife. One of the major highlights of the past two seasons at my home course of East Renfrewshire has been the regular sight of an owl and her two chicks. Seeing these beautiful birds during a peaceful evening round as dusk settles on the course has been a pure joy.

Golf is a good way to exercise easily

Alan and Ethan on the course
The brisk walk afforded by a round of golf is a major plus point.

Then, of course, there’s the exercise aspect. At the end of my round at Whitecraigs, I checked my GPS watch and found I’d covered nearly 8km. A few wayward drives increased that distance, but on average I get at least 6km covered over 18 holes. That can only be good for me and when you combine it with the fact that I’m enjoying lots of fresh air it’s definitely a win-win. On top of that the real beauty of golf is that you can do it into old age. So long after you’ve hung up the football boots or running shoes, you’ll still be treading the fairways.

Golf’s social side is good exercise

Alan and Ethan shake hands
Having good company during your round helps to lift your mood.

Finally there’s the social side. Probably no other sport allows you to enjoy a conversation as you play. It’s why golf courses are renowned for getting business deals done on. During my round I was able to catch up with Grant about everything that’s going on in our lives. We kept an eye on the football scores and generally put the world to rights. I also learned about Ethan’s successes at running and his meeting with YouTube golf influencer Rick Shiels. It was the perfect way to take my mind away from the pressures off the course.

I left the course feeling refreshed, with my mind and body revitalised by the experience. Just don’t ask me about my second shot to the 18th!

If this has inspired you to take up playing golf, or return to the sport after an absence, then find out more about all the opportunities to play here with VisitScotland.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Golf

Scottie Scheffler
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Scottie Scheffler's win at Sawgrass continues a defining season…
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two of just three golfers in the top 50 of Forbes' list of highest earning sportspeople.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Self-proclaimed 'top players' want so much more for less
Luke Donald has some difficult decisions to make as Ryder Cup qualification continues this summer.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Ryder Cup intrigue starts, even with seven months still…
Defending Open champion Cam Smith is one of 13 LIV Golf players already exempt for this year's championship.
Four Scots - and 13 LIV Golf players - already exempt for this year's…
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Follow that - PGA Tour's big impact events throw…
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
The owners of St Andrews Bay Fairmont resort want to create a new world renowned golf course at the site.
New 'world-class' golf course development at St Andrews' Fairmont Hotel given go-ahead
2
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
Tom Watson kisses the bridge at the 2010 Open at St Andrews during his round. Image: Shutterstock.
Swilcan Bridge has been the setting for some of golf's most iconic images
Three-time Open champion Sir Nick Faldo doesn't approve of the new paving area.
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving

Most Read

1
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Two in hospital after serious crash leaves A92 between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy closed northbound
2
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
3
Elizabeth Marr says the van has been left for eight months.
Dundee woman slams council after abandoned van is left for eight months
4
To go with story by Neil Henderson. Revised free to use artist impressions of the revised house design for four luxury homes at the Fairways, The Links St Andrews which overlook the Old Course - one of the world's most iconic sporting locations and juat yards from the famous Swilcan Bridge Picture shows; Fairways The Links St Andrews. St Andrews . Supplied by Iceni Projects Date; 29/03/2022
Luxury homes overlooking iconic Old Course at St Andrews approved
5
HMS Montrose coming to Montrose port.
Pictures: Last look at HMS Montrose as ship makes final visit to namesake town
6
John Johnstone appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for Angus pervert who drove victim, 14, to brink of suicide
7
Judith Kerr and Bruce Durie were among pupils on E-stream experiment, the brainchild of education chief Douglas McIntosh.
How Fife education experiment scarred pupils: Life in the E-stream
5
8
John Somerville. Image: Facebook.
Fife Scout leader plied teens with booze to abuse them on camping trips
9
South Methven Street in Perth.
Police in Perth search for witness to serious assault that left man in hospital
10
Graham Orrock at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Nocturnal knicker thief to be supervised after Arbroath washing line raids

More from The Courier

Tom Lang said there are positives to take from the defeat. Image: SNS.
Tom Lang says Raith Rovers will 'stick together' and 'keep heads held high' after…
Nicky Clark and Andy Considine. Images: SNS.
St Johnstone injury news: Nicky Clark and Andy Considine still big doubts but Ryan…
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg both limped off in Sunday's loss to Ireland.
Six Nations: Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell out as Gregor Townsend predicts more changes…
Arbroath Road is closed following the crash. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee road closed following crash involving two cars
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Alleged armed robber and abusive scoutmaster
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
A92 in Angus lined up to stage UCI Cycling World Championship Gran Fondo time…
The driving ban came into effect at St Andrews Primary in Dundee in November last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
13 drivers issued with fixed penalty notices for ignoring driving ban outside St Andrew's…
2
Dundee United fans at Aberdeen earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must give Tannadice fans something to shout about this weekend…
Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks are a big hit in the kitchen. Image: Make It Scotch
Midweek meal: This Moroccan braised Scotch lamb shanks recipe will save you time and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented