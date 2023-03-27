COMMENT: Stuart Hogg’s early retirement decision is no surprise, but he’s still our best ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COMMENT: Stuart Hogg’s early retirement decision is no surprise, but he’s still our best ever

It was obvious the extreme pressures Hogg was under when captain of Scotland from 2020 through to the end of last year.

Stuart Hogg will retire from rugby later this year.

By Steve Scott

Two years ago, when idly considering who was the greatest Scotland player of all time, I decided on Stuart Hogg.

There was recency bias at work, obviously. Any other candidate could only play in their time. The demands of the international and elite level game in the 21st century are clearly greater than for the other candidates from the pre-professional era.

You could make a case for Gary Armstrong, for David Leslie, or Andy Irvine or for Ian Smith. But really,  they had none of the pressures exerted on Hogg.

No surprise

I’m not remotely surprised that the full-back is calling time on his career so early, at just 30, at the end of the World Cup later this year. It was obvious the extreme pressures he was under when captain of Scotland from 2020 through to the end of last year.

The fact some, like Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones or Jonny Sexton of Ireland, can plough on close to their 40s is not really the point. Neither wears their heart on their sleeve as much as Hogg does.

And I’d say Hogg has been at the coalface more than just about anyone. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend estimated – accurately – that no player on the 2021 Lions played more minutes and longer over the period before and after that tour than Hogg.

He did so carrying injuries, as well. This season just passed, he was nursing a foot problem throughout the season. It was only when he went over an ankle against Ireland that he finally gave way.

That gruelling schedule has perhaps foreshortened his career. He felt he had a clear obligation to play when he was even halfway available. His desire to make a difference often manifested itself in trying to do too much when he was on the field.

An amazing natural talent

But even though the two years since I wrote that piece haven’t really panned out what I’d envisaged or hoped for, I still think he’s our best ever.

No player in my 50 years watching and reporting got me out of my seat more than Hogg. More than that, his emergence in the early 2010s really signalled for me the end of an unhappy era in which Scotland were a pretty hard watch most of the time.

He was a home grown hero of amazing natural talent who lifted the spirits every time he got the ball. And not coincidentally, Scotland got so much better to watch during his time, to the point where the current team score tries for fun.

Perhaps Scotland still didn’t win enough in his time. But all you can really demand of a player is that he gives everything he has whenever he takes the field.

Stuart Hogg has certainly done that.

