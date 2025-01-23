The Open returning to St Andrews in 2027

The Open is returning to St Andrews in 2027.

The Fife town will host the 155th staging of the golf tournament.

It comes five years after the Old Course last hosted the event in 2022, when a record-breaking 290,000 fans attended.

Australian Cameron Smith lifted the Claret Jug on that occasion.

Mark Darbon, chief executive of organiser The R&A, said: “I’m hugely excited to be making this my first announcement at The R&A.

“I’m looking forward to The Open’s return to St Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players.

“There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.

“St Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world.

“It promises to be another milestone occasion at one of sport’s greatest and most historic venues and we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The Courier has taken a look at Donald Trump visiting St Andrews after his return as US President.

