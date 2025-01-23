The Open returning to St Andrews in 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Open returning to St Andrews in 2027

The Fife town will host the 155th staging of the golf tournament.

By Bryan Copland
Australia's Cameron Smith celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: PA
The Open is returning to St Andrews in 2027.

It comes five years after the Old Course last hosted the event in 2022, when a record-breaking 290,000 fans attended.

Australian Cameron Smith lifted the Claret Jug on that occasion.

Mark Darbon, chief executive of organiser The R&A, said: “I’m hugely excited to be making this my first announcement at The R&A.

“I’m looking forward to The Open’s return to St Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players.

At the Swilcan Bridge are Richard Lochhead, Scottish business minister; Rhona Corscadden, head of sport delivery at VisitScotland; Sandra Tuddenham, chair of St Andrews Links Trust and Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&amp;A, announcing the return of The Open to St Andrews.
Left to right: Richard Lochhead, Scottish business minister; Rhona Corscadden, head of sport delivery at VisitScotland; Sandra Tuddenham, chair of St Andrews Links Trust and Mark Darbon, chief executive of The R&A, announcing the return of The Open to St Andrews. Image: The R&A

“There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.

“St Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world.

“It promises to be another milestone occasion at one of sport’s greatest and most historic venues and we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The Courier has taken a look at Donald Trump visiting St Andrews after his return as US President.

EXCLUSIVE: Top Scottish golf course declares interest in nearby Fife club

Conversation