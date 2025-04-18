Carnoustie caddies take centre-stage at special celebration

In a heartfelt evening of celebration, Carnoustie Golf Links hosted a special event dedicated to honouring the legendary Carnoustie caddies.
The evening was presented by renowned Scottish comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay and brought together friends, families, and members of the caddying community to celebrate the stories, dedication, and legacy of Carnoustie’s caddie tradition.
In attendance was Paul Lisiak and Max Herberstein directors of CGHH. A number of awards were presented during the night, including Long Service Recognition for caddies who have dedicated over 30 years and 40 years of their lives to caddying.
A particularly emotional moment came with Special Recognition given to Bob McKenzie, whose enduring presence has become synonymous with the Carnoustie experience.
The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a Long Service Plaque, honouring those caddies who have served the game and its players for over four decades – a lasting tribute to their commitment and legacy.
As the town looks to the future, it does so with a deep respect for those who shaped its past – and a renewed energy for what’s to come.
Carnoustie Golf Links is open to the public and has three superb golf courses to cater for every golfer. The Championship Course was voted The Best Golf Course in the World in 2019.
