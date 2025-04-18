Carnoustie caddies take centre-stage at special celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie caddies take centre-stage at special celebration

The caddying community of Carnoustie Golf Links enjoyed an evening of recognition and awards.

Paul-Lisiak-Bob-McKenzie-Fred-MacAulay
Paul Lisiak with Special Recognition award winner Bob McKenzie, and event host, Fred MacAulay.

In a heartfelt evening of celebration, Carnoustie Golf Links hosted a special event dedicated to honouring the legendary Carnoustie caddies.

The evening was presented by renowned Scottish comedian and broadcaster Fred MacAulay and brought together friends, families, and members of the caddying community to celebrate the stories, dedication, and legacy of Carnoustie’s caddie tradition.

Caddies-enjoying-the-entertainment
The special event brought together friends, families, and members of the caddying community.

In attendance was Paul Lisiak and Max Herberstein directors of CGHH. A number of awards were presented during the night, including Long Service Recognition for caddies who have dedicated over 30 years and 40 years of their lives to caddying.

A particularly emotional moment came with Special Recognition given to Bob McKenzie, whose enduring presence has become synonymous with the Carnoustie experience.

Revealing-the-Long-Service-Plaque-Paul-Lisiak-and-Ailsa-Roy
Paul Lisiak and Ailsa Roy revealing the long service plaque.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of a Long Service Plaque, honouring those caddies who have served the game and its players for over four decades – a lasting tribute to their commitment and legacy.

As the town looks to the future, it does so with a deep respect for those who shaped its past – and a renewed energy for what’s to come.

Carnoustie Golf Links is open to the public and has three superb golf courses to cater for every golfer. The Championship Course was voted The Best Golf Course in the World in 2019.

Conversation