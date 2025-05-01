David Coyne was lucky to survive a dramatic accident that altered the course of his life one Friday afternoon in April 1984.

A Leuchars joiner by trade, the former Leuchars Primary and Madras College pupil was helping a friend remove large plate glass windows at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews when a sucker pad slipped with the weight, bringing the pane crashing to the concrete.

A large shard of glass fell on David’s neck, slicing part of his main blood vessel and breaking his knee cap.

The injury was catastrophic, leaving the 24-year-old father in a critical condition.

Losing blood fast, hotel staff drove him to the then St Andrews Memorial Hospital where, by sheer luck, local GP Dr Bell knew how to clip his vessels to stem the blood flow.

Blue-lighted by ambulance from St Andrews to Ninewells in Dundee, then on to Glasgow, a staggering 66 pints of blood were pumped through David to keep him alive ahead of an eight-hour operation to repair his wounds.

Recuperating for more than a year, he was left with permanent nerve damage in his left arm.

This rendered him unable to return to joinery work or his then job at the Guardbridge paper mill.

But for David, this enforced change of direction was the beginning of a new chapter.

It led him to work as a caddie on the Old Course at St Andrews for over 30 years.

‘Bittersweet’ legacy of St Andrews caddie David Coyne celebrated by family

Now, two years after David died aged 63 from an aggressive melanoma cancer – a diagnosis which his family think is probably linked to decades of working on the golf course without sunscreen – his family are celebrating his “bittersweet” legacy with the posthumous release of his book that collates decades of stories, banter, and memories.

“Dad was not particularly a golf lover,” says his daughter Louise Coyne, 42, the head barmaid at Ye Olde Hotel, known as ‘Hendies’, in Leuchars.

“But what he did enjoy was meeting people and wanting them to experience and enjoy the full splendour of the Old Course.

“That’s what he loved most. People. He was a people person, so down-to-earth, and that’s why everyone loved him.”

In a sit-down interview with The Courier overlooking the Old Course, Louise and David’s wife Ellie Laird, are full of pride as they reflect on his book dream coming to fruition.

It’s been a team effort following his death involving some of the biggest names in the local golfing world.

However, they remain sad that he’s not here to see it for himself.

What did David Coyne enjoy most about being a St Andrews caddie?

Louise explained that her dad loved the camaraderie and banter of the caddies.

He started gathering decades of stories, banter, and memories.

Many of his memories involved real salt-of-the-earth “characters” of the St Andrews caddie world.

The stories – often recounted in the Dunvegan bar – were legendary.

Over the years he caddied for celebrities like Tom Chaplin from Keane, Justin Timberlake, Bill Clinton and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

But while he enjoyed his brushes with fame, what really moved David were the stories of ordinary people living their dreams – like the American veteran who played the Old Course from a wheelchair using adapted clubs.

Meticulous by nature, David created hand-drawn course guides to help players navigate the links.

He collected stories from fellow caddies and tourists, jotting down memories and moments between rounds.

What started as a few folders of anecdotes turned into a lifetime project: plans for a book.

But before his book ‘St Andrews Caddies to the Fore’ could be completed, David was diagnosed with stage four cancer in December 2022. He died on May 6 2023.

Why did David Coyne want to write a book about St Andrews caddies?

Ellie, 57, of Tayport, recalls how David was already talking about writing a book when she first met him while walking the West Highland Way in 2010.

“He was just so full of life, so full of stories,” smiles the accountant, originally from Glasgow.

“Writing a book was something he always had in the back of his mind. And even when his health started to deteriorate, he kept pushing forward with it.”

Ellie says that following David’s death, she sometimes wondered if they should do it without him.

But after Louise discussed with her sister Elizabeth, she knew they had to. “He would’ve wanted it,” adds Ellie.

Louise admits she sometimes struggles with the emotions tied to the book’s release.

“It’s sometimes a struggle not having dad here,” she says.

However, she adds: “He’d be so proud, he’d be overwhelmed. This book was everything to him.”

Legendary St Andrews caddie characters from days gone by

The book itself is a testament to David’s dedication and passion.

It’s a blend of personal anecdotes, historical reflections and vivid images of St Andrews and its iconic caddie culture.

There are stories of unforgettable characters from the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

These range from the legendary Steve ‘Soapy Bubbles’ Parnell and Roddy ‘The Proddy’ Mathieson to Dave ‘Croc’ Kilgour and Freddie McCready, who would often be seen roaming about St Andrews bars, drinking away their caddie wages.

The book also spotlights the famous enduring partnership between Arnold Palmer and Tip Anderson.

These stories, told through the eyes of David and his fellow caddies, offer readers a glimpse behind the scenes of the caddie shack.

Celebration of St Andrews caddies

Ellie said the book “helped ease some of the pain of losing Dave”.

“It’s a real labour of love,” she says.

“Chic Harper, the book designer, really helped bring it to life, and seeing it come together was incredibly emotional for all of us.”

Louise agrees. “It’s amazing to think that all those years of gathering stories, all those orange lever arch files full of notes, actually turned into something tangible. It feels like dad’s spirit is still with us.”

Though it’s been bittersweet, St Andrews Caddies to the Fore is more than a book – it’s a celebration of the caddie community in St Andrews.

Louise adds: “Dad always said, ‘Don’t regret the things you’ve done, regret the things you haven’t done.’

“He lived that every single day. And that’s why this book is so important. It’s his legacy. It’s his story, but it’s also the story of so many others who walked those fairways with him.”

Ellie thanked those who helped bring the book to life – Chic Harper, David Joy, Christer Lihammar, John Boyne, David Lawrence and Tom Coyne (no relation!).

Ellie adds: “I know that if Dave was with us today, he would be bursting with pride at seeing his years of work and dedication coming to fruition”.

St Andrews Caddies to the Fore by David Coyne is now available for purchase through various outlets including Toppings St Andrews and the R&A’s World Golf Museum.