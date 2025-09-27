Can Andy Murray’s golf debut draw huge crowds to St Andrews for Dunhill 40th anniversary?

Tennis legend Andy Murray is swapping centre court for the St Andrews Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie this October as he makes his amateur golf debut in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Following his retirement from professional tennis, the Dunblane star has been focusing on golf, achieving a handicap of around 1-1.9.

He made a notable first-ever round at the Old Course recently where he sank an eagle putt on the 18th hole.

But one question hangs in the Fife and Tayside air: can Murray’s presence help reignite the buzz around one of the country’s most prestigious golf events as it celebrates a historic milestone?

What difference could Andy Murray make to the 2025 Dunhill?

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Alfred Dunhill’s involvement at St Andrews, beginning with the Dunhill Cup in 1985 and continuing through to the pro-am style Alfred Dunhill Links Championship format launched in 2001.

Celebrity amateurs, teeing up with top professionals, have ranged from Hollywood ‘A listers’ Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Douglas and Bill Murray, to Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres.

Amateurs this year include musicians and Dunhill Links regulars Ronan Keating (Boyzone), Tom Chaplin (Keane), Dave Farrell (Linkin Park), Huey Lewis (Huey Lewis and the News) and Mike Rutherford (Genesis).

Actors Matthew Goode (Netflix hit Dept Q) and Hollywood star Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania) are also a draw.

But executive tournament director Peter German, who has overseen the event since its inception, believes Murray’s involvement this year adds something new to the mix.

“Murray is a great new addition to the amateur field,” he explains in an interview with The Courier to mark the 40th anniversary.

“Andy understands what it means to play at St Andrews.”

Andy Murray, now a devoted amateur golfer, recently said of the Dunhill: “I’m really looking forward to this.

“In many ways, the Old Course at St Andrews is very like centre court at Wimbledon.

“They both have the same historic feel and atmosphere that just doesn’t exist in many sporting venues around the world.”

From Dunhill Cup to Dunhill Links

The Dunhill story began at St Andrews in the mid-1980s, when IMG’s Mark McCormack and Peter German sought to fill the vacuum left by the declining World Cup of Golf.

“The World Cup, which emanated originally as the Canada Cup, was struggling to attract the best players,” recalls Peter.

“Originally there were good players in the World Cup – Palmer and Nicklaus played. It was an independent tournament.

“But of late, they had trouble getting players to play, and the prize money wasn’t that high to get players to come out.

“So we came up with the idea of the Dunhill Cup. Teams of three, and the prize money, in those early years, was £1 million. It was the first of its kind.”

Memories of passionate Dunhill crowds

Peter remembers the “terrific” fields in those early years of the Dunhill Cup, which was preceded by a one day pro-am.

St Andrews became its permanent home – and many locals still have fond memories of the fervent support for national teams, strongly supported by passionate flag waving crowds. Local school children turned out in force hunting for golf pro autographs.

“Moving to the Old Course was the best decision we ever made,” says Peter.

“We had fantastic players. In the first two years, Greg Norman played, and Australia won.

“We got so many Americans over – Tiger Woods, Raymond Floyd, Payne Stewart, Fred Couples, Tom Kite.

“We got amazing crowds waving flags, supporting national teams – managed to get Alfred Dunhill, owned by Richemont, to sponsor the event. And we got worldwide television for the first time.”

The team format and medal match play were innovative. It was exciting for fans and television alike.

But by 2000, escalating costs and the rise of the PGA Tour made the Cup in its original format unsustainable.

In the Dunhill Cup days, IMG owned the event. But as expenses grew, South African billionaire Johann Rupert and Alfred Dunhill agreed to take over and reshape the tournament into its current pro-am format.

It now rotates across the championship courses at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns over three days. All players play each course with the final, for those that make the cut, at St Andrews on the Sunday.

Star power – but a mixed reception

Since then, the Dunhill Links has combined world-class professionals with celebrity amateurs.

Asked which celebrities have “stood out” for him over the years, Peter says : “I actually don’t meet too many of them, because I’m too busy.”

But pushed to name someone who’s struck him most, he says: “I think Michael Douglas has to be up there. I mean, he is a fascinating man.”

Peter, who is also a senior vice-president of IMG, admits the Links format hasn’t always been embraced by local fans.

“In Scotland, people were used to seeing the very best pros on these courses – serious golf,” he says.

“Some thought having celebrities involved made it less serious.”

But Murray’s arrival, he hopes, could help change that dynamic.

As a homegrown sporting icon, his presence may draw fresh audiences who have never set foot on the fairways of Fife or Angus.

Three venues, one championship

North London-born Peter, who has a background in advertising, recalls his first time in St Andrews when he took the Colgate PGA Championship to the Old Course in 1979.

“It was so cold – just freezing,” he laughs.

“It was May and there was snow on the mountains. I remember seeing the Northern Lights for the first time in my life!”

Today, he’s proud to still be at the helm of the Dunhill Links which remains one of the most logistically complex tournaments in the world.

“You’re basically running three golf tournaments on three different courses at the same time,” Peter explains.

Television schedules dictate the rotation over the three courses.

In particular, Kingsbarns Golf Links owes much of its rise to the Dunhill, Peter reflects.

Opened in July 2000, it joined the championship a year later.

“The Dunhill put Kingsbarns on the map – no doubt about it,” Peter says.

“It looks like it’s been there forever, but it’s so young.”

Carnoustie – also the venue for many famous Open Championships over the years – continues to test the world’s best, while St Andrews’ Old Course remains the jewel.

“It’s always special to come back here,” Peter says. “The town, the courses, the history – it’s the home of golf.”

Weather and volunteers

The only factor beyond control is the Scottish autumn, and at the time of this interview it feels dangerous to crystal ball gaze about the weather.

“In the Cup days, which was played later in October, we had frost delays,” Peter remembers.

“We’ve mostly been lucky since, though two years ago was atrocious. Rain you can cope with, but high winds are a nightmare. If the ball moves, you have to suspend play – and with three courses, it all has to stop together.”

Behind the scenes, hundreds of volunteers and greenkeepers make the event possible.

“Without them, there’s no tournament,” Peter says.

“The quality of the green staff, especially at St Andrews, is outstanding.

“They turn the course around after the R&A’s Autumn Medal to make it tournament-ready.”

World-class professional field

While Andy Murray’s debut is a headline, the professional line-up remains the event’s core.

There’s an extra buzz when, like this year, the Dunhill follows the week after a Ryder Cup.

Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre will bid to become the first home winner since Colin Montgomerie in 2005.

Three times winner Tyrrell Hatton, of England, defends his title against a world-class field.

They include Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Cameron Smith, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer and Patrick Reed.

“It’s a hell of a good field,” Peter says. “And for fans, the first three days are free. Even Sunday’s final round is only about £20 – that’s incredible value.”

A debt of gratitude

Peter’s final words of thanks go to the Alfred Dunhill company and Johann Rupert.

“They’re now the longest continuous sponsor on the European Tour,” he says.

“Their contribution is amazing. Without their commitment, none of this would be possible.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 runs from October 2 to 5.