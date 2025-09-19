New R&A captain drives into office at the Old Course in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New R&A captain drives into office at the Old Course in St Andrews

Judge Dennis Watson KC succeeds retired lawyer Ian Pattinson in the role.

By Neil Henderson
New R&A captain Dennis Watson drives off on the first tee at the Old Course.
New R&A captain Dennis Watson drives off on the first tee at the Old Course.

Judge Dennis Watson KC has driven his way into office as the new captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The traditional ceremony – which sees the new captain hit a drive on the Old Course first tee to the sound of a cannon firing – took place at 8am on Friday.

A large gathering of members and former captains assembled to share in the time-honoured tradition.

It also marked a special occasion for David Scott, the club’s honorary professional, who, for the first time, undertook the customary role of teeing up the ball for the captain.

Judge Dennis Watson KC, captain of the R&A St Andrews for 2025-26.
Judge Dennis Watson KC, captain of the R&A St Andrews for 2025-26.

The new captain succeeds retired lawyer Ian Pattinson in the role.

After hitting his tee shot, Dennis said: “Becoming captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is both a privilege and a source of immense pride.

“Standing on the first tee of the Old Course surrounded by friends and fellow members is a wonderful way to start my captaincy.

“I look forward to representing the club and supporting the R&A as it continues its work to develop and promote the sport of golf around the world over the coming year.”

New R&A captain drives in at the Old Course

As per tradition, St Andrews Links caddies lined the fairway on Friday to retrieve the golf ball and exchange it for a gold sovereign – bearing the head of King Charles III – from the new captain.

Taylor Haugh was lucky enough to be in the right place to retrieve the ball and return it to Dennis.

The 27-year-old from Dunedin, New Zealand, said: “The caddies have been pretty excited for the drive-in.

“One of the boys caddied for Dennis’s friend yesterday, so we got a little bit of insight on his ball shape and how far he hits it.

New captain Dennis (left) presents a gold sovereign to caddie Taylor Haugh.

“It worked out well for me.

“It was a special moment as I walked up onto the tee.

“Everyone was clapping as I shook Dennis’ hand and he gave me the gold sovereign.

“It’s surreal to be a part of this history.”

The new captain was born in Crosby, Merseyside, and has been a keen golfer since his childhood.

He joined Royal Birkdale Golf Club in 1975 and served as club captain in 2008.

After becoming a member of the R&A in 2003, Dennis served on several of the committees and as a referee on the R&A’s Rules Panel.

