New R&A captain drives into office at the Old Course in St Andrews

Judge Dennis Watson KC has driven his way into office as the new captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

The traditional ceremony – which sees the new captain hit a drive on the Old Course first tee to the sound of a cannon firing – took place at 8am on Friday.

A large gathering of members and former captains assembled to share in the time-honoured tradition.

It also marked a special occasion for David Scott, the club’s honorary professional, who, for the first time, undertook the customary role of teeing up the ball for the captain.

The new captain succeeds retired lawyer Ian Pattinson in the role.

After hitting his tee shot, Dennis said: “Becoming captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews is both a privilege and a source of immense pride.

“Standing on the first tee of the Old Course surrounded by friends and fellow members is a wonderful way to start my captaincy.

“I look forward to representing the club and supporting the R&A as it continues its work to develop and promote the sport of golf around the world over the coming year.”

New R&A captain drives in at the Old Course

As per tradition, St Andrews Links caddies lined the fairway on Friday to retrieve the golf ball and exchange it for a gold sovereign – bearing the head of King Charles III – from the new captain.

Taylor Haugh was lucky enough to be in the right place to retrieve the ball and return it to Dennis.

The 27-year-old from Dunedin, New Zealand, said: “The caddies have been pretty excited for the drive-in.

“One of the boys caddied for Dennis’s friend yesterday, so we got a little bit of insight on his ball shape and how far he hits it.

“It worked out well for me.

“It was a special moment as I walked up onto the tee.

“Everyone was clapping as I shook Dennis’ hand and he gave me the gold sovereign.

“It’s surreal to be a part of this history.”

The new captain was born in Crosby, Merseyside, and has been a keen golfer since his childhood.

He joined Royal Birkdale Golf Club in 1975 and served as club captain in 2008.

After becoming a member of the R&A in 2003, Dennis served on several of the committees and as a referee on the R&A’s Rules Panel.