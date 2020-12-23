British GT champion Sandy Mitchell will defend his crown as a professional Lamborghini racer after being named in the Italian marque’s elite factory driver line-up for 2021.

The announcement caps a stellar season for the Forfar 20-year-old, just weeks after he powered the famous name to its first British GT Championship.

© Supplied by McMedia

Mitchell is the only British driver on the eight-strong list of pros in Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport division 2021 roster.

One of the youngest in the factory driver line-up

It features five Italians, and alongside fellow 20-year-old Giacomo Altoe, the Scot is one of the two youngest drivers.

Mitchell said: “To now be classed as a Pro driver on the Lamborghini factory list is definitely the realisation of a big dream of mine.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse has unveiled its roster of Factory Drivers for the 2021 season. Discover more here:https://t.co/aCaBfW8U72 #Lamborghini — Squadra Corse (@LamborghiniSC) December 18, 2020

“It’s something I’m very proud of,” said the former Dundee High School pupil, who won the British GT title with Rob Collard in a Huracan Evo GT3, a 190mph V10 monster with 600 horsepower.

“It’s massive in terms of my career.

“To become a factory driver at this young age of 20 is a big positive,” added the former British junior karting champion, a member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s elite SuperStars programme.

“It shows a lot for Lamborghini to be put their trust in me at this young age.”

“Even though I am still young, I have plenty of experience now in the Lamborghini,” said Mitchell, who is personally backed by Huntly-based Black Bull Whisky.

“Next season will be my fourth year with Lamborghini, which is fantastic, and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship.

“It’s been a great journey with Black Bull, Lamborghini and Barwell Motorsport over the last three years.

© Supplied by McMedia

“It’s over that period that I’ve really grown as a driver, and the experience has sculpted me into the driver and person I am now.

“Those three reference points are what I’m known for, and I think of myself as representing.

“Now I’m looking forward to continuing that over the next few years.”

Has enjoyed success with Lamborghini in the UK, Europe and North America

Since being selected to join the Lamborghini Young Driver Programme, and then the supercar maker’s Squadra Corse GT3 junior program in May 2018, Mitchell has won races in the British GT Championship, Blancpain GT Endurance Series, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North American Championship, and GT World Challenge Europe.

His motorsport cv also features back-to-back class wins in the ultra-competitive Spa 24-Hours, including Pro-Am success this year.

© Courtesy McMedia

“My relationship with Lamborghini in the past three years of being a member of its junior programme has been very good,” he explained.

“It’s fantastic to be able to go from having done Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Lamborghini GT3 as a silver category driver to now be a factory driver.

© Courtesy Jakob Ebrey

“For me it’s a great vindication of Lamborghini’s investment in its junior driver programme.

“It’s also the result of a huge amount of work not just on the track, but also off-track.

“Obviously the pressures that each driver faces on-track are always big, and it’s something I’ve always felt I’ve dealt with very well.

“I feel that once I get on track, then I can get on with what I do best.”

Praise for family’s commitment in helping realise motorsport dream

He added: “Off-track it’s been a massive commitment both for me and my family.

“They have helped hugely in allowing me to go racing as a young driver and be able to get on to the grid in the first place; certainly in terms of finding the backing to be there.

“I’ll always be grateful for the massive support and backing I’ve received from all my sponsors, and look forward to representing them in the future.

“There’s so much that goes into it, and has done for the last few years. So it’s incredible now to be in this position.”

Lamborghini chief has high hopes for newest star

Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini’s head of motorsport said: “I’m pleased to welcome Sandy in to our factory driver roster.

“That’s not only a demonstration of his qualities as a driver and a young man, but is also proof that our young driver and GT3 junior driver programs contribute to their professional growth.

“I’m confident Sandy has all the qualities and skill to grow with us and clinch prestigious targets together with Lamborghini.”

Black Bull Scotch Whisky chairman Euan Shand said: “This was a stellar year of racing and we were proud to be the main sponsor for Sandy.

“This is a fantastic accolade for the young Scot and richly deserved.”